BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair Authority is busy finalizing plans for upcoming activities at the fairgrounds.
The monster truck show, with tuff truck racing, will be held Saturday, May 26, with shows at 3 and 7 p.m.
A new event this year is the opportunity to ride an All American Thriller monster truck. Rides will be $10 per person.
This year the monster trucks will feature Buck Shot, XDP, Basher and Heavy Hitter.
A one-hour pit party will be held before each monster truck show. The cost is $5 per person, giving an opportunity to meet the drivers and the trucks. Pit parties will begin at 1 and 5 p.m.
Tickets are now available at all area Sheetz stores for $15. Tickets at the gate will be $18, with children age 3 and younger admitted free.
Plans are also being finalized for the June 16 truck pull, presented by Full Pull Productions. The truck pull will begin at 7 p.m. with four classes: Work stock diesel 4x4 trucks, pro stock tractors, modified 4x4 trucks and big rigs semi trucks. All will be competing for USA-East point classes.
Advance sale tickets will be available for $13 for adults at area Sheetz stores beginning June 1. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults, $7 for children 10 and under, with children under 5 admitted free. Tickets for the pit party are $20 each.
The rain date for the truck pull will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 17.
The board is continuing to work on plans for this year’s fair, to be held July 15-21.
Applications will be accepted until June 20 for this year’s royalty pageants, which will be held Sunday, July 15, at 2:30 p.m. on the community stage.
Anyone wishing to enter the queen’s contest must be a resident of Jefferson County, 16 years old but not older than 20 years old by July 1. The 2018 fair queen will be awarded a $1,000 educational scholarship, to be paid directly to her college. The first runner-up will receive a $750 scholarship.
The junior queen contestants must be residents of Jefferson County, ages 12 to not older than 15 by July 1. Princess contests, also residents of Jefferson County, must be 8 years old but not older than 11 by July 1.
Applications and rules for each of the contests will be posted on the fair’s website at www.jeffcofair.com. Applications can be mailed to Toni Facchine, 2125 Bond St. Ext., Brockway, Pa 15824 or e-mailed to jeffcofairpa@gmail.com.
Following a request from 4-H leaders to include more cheese baskets in this year’s livestock show, the board voted to support the decision of Amanda Kanouff, 4-H director for Penn State Extension. The authority agreed that it is not opposed to the idea, it just doesn’t think there is enough time to do it properly this year, because of new rules being handed down to the county fair.
The board also agreed it needs more information about a request to have a special time for persons with disabilities to visit the fair before any plans can be approved.
In other action:
- Vendors planning to be on the midway or in the expo building during the fair are reminded to return their contracts and deposits as quickly as possible. Vendors are also reminded that no confederate flags will be allowed on the fairgrounds.
- President Wayne Jackson reported on the Zone 1 meeting held last month in DuBois.
- Jim Grant reported that more than $15,000 has now been received in sponsorships. He also said that 27 vendors have returned contracts for this year’s fair.
Next meetings
The next meeting of the finance committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, and the fair board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 6.
Because of the July 4 holiday, the authority will hold its July meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 2.
