BROOKVILLE — The Laurel Eye Monsters of Rock Charity Concert contributed more than $12,738 to the local community via concert promoter Sharp Advertising with the support of the Laurel Eye Clinic, along with Dale Smith Camper Sales, Kelly Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Yuengling, Crescent Beer of Mt. Jewett, and more.
Here is how the monies were distributed:
- $4,991 was raised by Pine Creek Fire Department, between beer sales, after expenses (of which 100 percent went to the fire department); along with passing the boot and also tip money.
- $1,000 was directly donated to Western PA CARES for KIDS
- $1,000 was directly donated to the Brookville Food Pantry
- $5,157 went to the Brookville Area Sports Booster Clubs (nine of them, receiving $573 each). This money was in return for the Boosters providing more than 132 volunteers to help with parking, concessions and more.
- $590 was made by the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce in its 50/50 drawing
So, will they do it again?
“Heck ya,” Nathan Sharp and Mark Powell, marketing director at the Laurel Eye Clinic, said.
The 2019 LAUREL EYE MONSTERS OF ROCK CHARITY CONCERT is already in the works as Sharp, in conjunction with Powell, Lisa Shaw, administrator at the Laurel Eye Clinic, and many others are planning to make next year’s concert even bigger.
According to a news release, people have expressed interest in coming back and bringing friends and family, after having such a good time, from as far away as Jennerstown, Warren, Mercer and Franklin. Also, on board already are of course, the Laurel Eye Clinic, along with the Pine Creek Fire Department, the Brookville Chamber of Commerce and others.
The concert planners are hopeful that the Jefferson County Fairgrounds will once again be available as the concert site, but many details are still to be worked out.
Anyone with suggestions on how to make this event even better, should send an email to sharpadvertising@comcast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.