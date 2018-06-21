BROOKVILLE — With members of the community pleading with the Brookville Area School Board not to take God out of the schools, the interpretation by the Supreme Court of the establishment clause in the U.S. Constitution was given as the factor leading to the decision for school groups not to participate in community events where prayer is included on the agenda.
Approximately 30 visitors attended Monday night’s school board meeting, asking the board to reconsider its decision. Prior to the meeting the Rev. Ray Baker, retired pastor and now the chaplain at Laurelbrooke Landing, led the visitors in a prayer.
Later in the meeting he said, “It’s not the fault of the school board. We let these things happen years ago. I’m not justifying; these folks are only doing what the law says. But we have to realize this has upset the whole community. We’re going to make the best of it. I have a cohort of people who have said ‘we are with you.’ We need to stand true to our founding fathers. We will stand true and we will forge ahead.”
Roger Lays said he had become “aware of a new level of enforcement of a policy that has to do with student activities involving planned prayer. It is my understanding that that involvement is patently forbidden now for all students if there is known to be planned prayer. While I understand and accept the freedom of individuals to make spiritual decisions of their own, I also understand that our Constitution makes provision for the protection of religious freedom. To patently prohibit the participation, even voluntarily, in such activities on the basis of planned prayer is to prohibit the free expression of religion and I find fault with that. I would like you to reconsider that policy and perhaps amend it.”
Judy Clercx said, “It bothers me that you are stating this is what our founding fathers wanted from the beginning. I went back to school this week and I have been poring over everything I could find, and there is no separation of church and state. There never was. Thomas Jefferson wrote a letter to some Baptists because they were complaining about the government interfering with their church in Virginia. The state is not to interfere with the faith of its citizens. Our founding fathers came here to get away from that religious persecution.” Referring to her father, who was a veteran, Clercx said, “When I saw that the band will not be participating in the Memorial Day services any more, I cried. An 80-year-old veteran said this week, ‘Well, I guess we just won’t be saying any prayers at our veterans’ services anymore.’ We are not going to give in; we are ready to fight.”
Vicki Brown, whose husband is a veteran, said, “I know a lot of you people on the board. I cannot believe that there are people that stand for God and yet turn something like this, so they (the band) cannot participate anymore because they mention God and they mention the flag. What is our country becoming? I never thought that it would come to this, that a small town like this would have to fight a fight like this. You might be turning against God, but I’ll tell you, every knee shall bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. So he’s the one that’s going to be the judge after all.”
Veteran Russ Sweitzer said, “I’m a Christian. I believe that anything you have done and said about God is wrong. Don’t take God out of the school. Don’t cheat the children out of what they believe in. We pay your taxes; we pay your wages. Nobody else does. No one else has the right to tell our kids they can’t participate in something because you don’t believe in it. I’m here with all the other Christians in this room to say I am a Christian, I am a veteran and we’re not going to let it drop.”
Tim Hetrick said, “I just noticed something. The school board led us in the Pledge of Allegiance, one nation under God. The word contradiction comes to mind.”
Robin Miller said, “I would like for you to recognize that removing God, and I mean any god, from recognition in the public school would include other gods. We are founded on religious freedom. If you take away the right to recognize all gods, you’re taking away the right of Muslims, Buddhists, if there is a Druid, if somebody wants to worship a tree, you are taking away their rights, also.”
Following the public comments, solicitor Jen Gornall said she heard “all the passionate, very heartfelt words this evening. I also heard the passionate and heartfelt words of the Brookville School Board in executive session.” She said the advice she had for the board, from her legal training, legal research and legal advice, “I feel is the accurate advice for the Brookville Area School District, which, like it or not, is a governmental entity within the eyes of the federal government and in the eyes of the Constitution.”
She gave a brief background of the law and the concept of separation of church and state. “The words separation of church and state are not found in the U. S. Constitution or in the Pennsylvania Constitution,” she said. “However, the U. S. Supreme Court, as early as 1947, used the phrase ‘the establishment clause’ to protect what they refer to as religious liberty. That’s where that concept comes from. It’s not from the Constitution; it flows from the federal jurisprudence and the federal appellate courts that have analyzed what the establishment clause means.”
Gornall said that groups “that are student-led, student-initiated can meet and have religious-type organizations that meet for extracurricular and non-curricular activities. It is not a violation of the establishment clause to allow religious groups to use the school district’s buildings, just as other community groups use the district’s facilities.”
Gornall said the district has “truly a heightened awareness to establish jurisprudence on the establishment clause and that is where this decision came from. The district is taking steps to separate the church and state establishment clause. Your school board doesn’t want to be so black and white about things, and is looking for legitimate, legal ways to include students in these community events.”
Throughout the public comment portion and Gornall’s comments, the school board remained silent. At the close of the comment period board president Don Gill said, “I think this is something we need to look at and have further discussion on, to look at all avenues for our kids to be able to participate.”
