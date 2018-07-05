Governor Tom Wolf signed the 2018-19 budget in June eliminating the budget standoffs that have occurred in prior years.
“Completion of the 2018-2019 State Budget over a week before the June 30th budget deadline is a true testament to what can be accomplished when we work together,” Sen. Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway, said. “Just as in previous years, Senate Republicans’ goal continues to be protecting taxpayers from broad-based tax increases that have been detrimental to Pennsylvania in the past. I am confident that this budget will set our state on a path toward more quality jobs, better government, and safer schools.”
While touting no tax increases, the $32.7 billion budget is said to boost spending by $700 million or 2 percent. A portion of that increased funding is for schools, both for security and for education.
The budget includes $60 million in new money for initiatives to protect schools and students from violence, according to a news release from Scarnati’s office. The new funding is in addition to the $10 million dedicated to an existing grant program created in 2013 by a law authored by Scarnati.
The two grant programs will provide funding for a variety of measures designed to improve student safety and reduce school violence, including:
• Hiring school police officers, school resource officers, counselors and/or mental health counselors;
• Alternative education and diversion programs;
• Violence prevention initiatives;
• School safety and emergency preparedness plans;
• Physical upgrades to school buildings and equipment to improve safety.
“School districts will be able to apply for grants to undertake both of these important services, as well as pay for physical upgrades to school buildings and campuses, hire school security guards and implement education programs to address school violence,” Scarnati said. “Our goal is to ensure local control to allow each school district to evaluate its needs and vulnerabilities and apply for funding to shore up any weaknesses that exist.”
Beyond the security issues, Scarnati’s news release noted that basic education funding increased by $100 million, Pre-K Counts and Head Start by $25 million, and Special Education by $15 million.
So how big of an increase in state funding is coming to schools in Jefferson, Clarion and Forest counties? And what are the actual dollar amount schools can expect to receive in this new fiscal year, which begins today (July 1)? The Jeffersonian Democrat looked at what was received last year for basic education funding from the state as well as special education funding and what is slated for area schools to receive this year.
Most schools will see an increase in both types of funding. However one school district will see a decrease in its basic education funding but an increase in their special education funding. That district is Forest Area School District in Forest County.
Clarion Area School District in Clarion County received the highest percentage of increase for basic education funding at 6.44 percent, with only two other schools topping the 1 percent mark – Clarion-Limestone Area School District and North Clarion County School District in Clarion County. That high percentage also means that Clarion Area received the largest increase at $185,471. Only Punxsutawney Area School District in Jefferson County topped the $100,000 mark for increases to its basic education funding. It will receive $108,552, which is a 0.70 percent increase in basic education. The reason the dollar amount was so high with the percentage not topping the 1 percent mark is likely because of the district’s overall budget, which is more than $15 million, whereas Clarion Area’s is just under $3 million.
Below is a breakdown by county of the various school districts in the region, what they received last year and are expected to receive this year in basic education funding and special education funding, along with what the actual difference is in dollars between last year’s state funding and the coming fiscal year.
Jefferson County
• Brockway Area School District received $7,001,911 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $7,047,617, an increase of 0.65 percent or $45,706. Brockway Area will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $727,422 but is expected to receive $733,238, an increase of 0.80 percent or $5,816.
• Brookville Area School District received $9,036,562 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $9,066,729, an increase of 0.33 percent or $30,167. Brookville Area will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $1,186,796 but is expected to receive $1,197,295, an increase of 0.88 percent or $10,499.
• Punxsutawney Area School District received $15,435,998 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $15,544,550, an increase of 0.70 percent or $108,552. Punxsutawney Area will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $1,819,749 but is expected to receive $1,837,192, an increase of 0.96 percent or $17,443.
Clarion County
• Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District received $5,903,874 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $5,911,984, an increase of 0.14 percent or $8,110. A-C Valley will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $675,264 but is expected to receive $680,745, an increase of 0.81 percent or $5,481.
• Clarion Area School District received $2,880,734 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $3,066,205, an increase of 6.44 percent or $185,471. Clarion Area will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $476,307 but is expected to receive $482,870, an increase of 1.38 percent or $6,563.
• Clarion-Limestone Area School District received $5,230,099 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $5,314,672, an increase of 1.62 percent or $84,573. Clarion-Limestone will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $668,927 but is expected to receive $678,984, an increase of 1.5 percent or $10,057.
• Keystone School District received $6,989,945 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $7,015,637, an increase of 0.37 percent or $25,692. Keystone will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $763,141 but is expected to receive $773,373, an increase of 1.34 percent or $10,232.
• North Clarion County School District received $3,388,272 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $3,434,682, an increase of 1.37 percent or $46,410. North Clarion County will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $386,795 but is expected to receive $390,474, an increase of 0.95 percent or $3,679.
• Redbank Valley School District received $8,599,805 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $8,653,679, an increase of 0.63 percent or $53,874. Redbank Valley will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $883,543 but is expected to receive $890,980, an increase of 0.84 percent or $7,437.
• Union School District received $5,649,519 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $5,704,325, an increase of 0.97 percent or $54,806. Union will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $576,069 but is expected to receive $584,031, an increase of 1.38 percent or $7,962.
Forest County
• Forest Area School District received $2,760,961 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $2,759,066, a decrease of 0.07 percent or $1,895. Forest Area will see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $457,330 but is expected to receive $459,754, an increase of 0.53 percent or $2,424.
