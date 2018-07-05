Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * ALL OF WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA. * THROUGH THIS EVENING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1.0 TO 2.5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * FLASH FLOODING OF URBAN AREAS, SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&