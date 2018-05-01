BROOKVILLE — Parking on Main Street, blighted properties and road work for 2018 were the main topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Brookville Borough Council meeting.
Sandra Snyder, during the public comment, told council she wanted to make them aware of a possible safety situation on Main Street. She was referring to the extended bed pickup trucks that are parking along that street. The extended bed makes it difficult to see oncoming traffic as one backs out of a diagonal parking place and they are also keeping traffic from moving out of the way of emergency responders. She noted that after 5 p.m. Tuesday she was driving east along Main Street between the YMCA and the Baptist Church and attempted to move over for the firetruck coming west along Main Street from the opposite direction as it answered an emergency call. The long bed trucks, she noted kept her from moving as far to the side as she could have if there had only been cars parked along the road. She said both she and the firetruck ended up hugging the center line and posed the question what if instead of her in a car it was a tractor trailer and the firetruck.
There is no state ordinance prohibiting the parking of longbed pickups in parking spaces such as Brookville has. Councilman Randy Bartley questioned Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle as to the fact that any state ordinance would override any borough ordinance in this situation. Markle agreed that the state did not have any ordinance on longbed trucks and parking and that yes, any state ordinance would take precident.
Solicitor Jim Dennison noted that he thought the police could, in some instances, issue a citation to the drivers of the longbed pickups when the bed of the truck stuck several feet into the road, becoming a safety hazard.
Councilman Richard Baughman noted that motorists should pull over and stop to let emergency vehicles pass. He said that included vehicles on the opposite side of the road. If they stop as well then the emergency vehicle driver only needs to keep his attention on the open path, rathering than have his attention divided by watching out for vehicles coming towards him.
No action was taken on the matter.
Blighted properties
Code Enforcement Officer Don Jonischek noted that he’s received six calls about the same property and one resident is looking at getting a permit to erect a fence because of a single property on Pine Street. Other properties along Waterford Pike and Pine and Valley were also mentioned.
Jonischeck questioned council on the steps to have a blighted property condemed. Solicitor Jim Dennison noted there were two ways – the maintenance code and the dilapidated ordinance – and cautioned that each had its own procedures and specific documentation. He asked that he be involved early on if that was the direction Jonischeck wanted to go with any property.
There was some discussion about tearing down a blighted property, but in the past bids were received ranging from $8,960 to $13,800, according to borough manager Dana Schreckengost. She noted that the bids were old and the cost could be higher nowadays.
There is no funding in this year’s budget for tearing down a property, but council president Phil Hynes noted that maybe council should look at adding a budget line item for this in next year’s budget.
While in the past, the borough could work with the fire company to do a controlled burn of a property it wanted to tear down, regulations prohibit that nowadays. Dennison noted that the state Department of Environmental Protection will come in and fine a municipality for a controlled burn as an air quality issue.
Councilman Dave Ferringer told Jonischeck that they would place at the top of the list those who were talked to last year and were habitual offenders of the borough’s ordinance in regards upkeep of property.
Jonischeck also noted that grass cutting season is here and reminded residents to keep their grass cut.
Street repair
Council did approve advertising for bids for street work Tuesday night.
The council is looking at two options.
The first option would include:
Double seal coating:
- Depot Street
- Marlin Street from Pine Street to Shale Pit
- Alley from Marlin Street to Rose Street
Possible paving of:
- Anderson Alley from Marlin Street to Rose Street
- North Barnett Street from Butler Street to the dead end
- Brush Street from Clark Street to East Main Street
- Long Avenue and Fourth Street starting at Fifth Street to Western Avenue
- Central Avenue from Sixth Street to Seventh Street
The second option would include all of the first option plus work on Craig Street at the top of the hill by the reservoir and Thompson Street from West Main Street to Hawthorne Street.
It will depend on how the bids come in as to whether all three groupings are completed this year or not. Of note was that on the listing provided by council, the double seal coating of Marlin Street and the alley between Marlin and Rose streets were both listed as “must be done this year.”
Councilman Randy Bartley noted that “coming down Pickering (Street) it was a real thrill. The bricks are heaved up everywhere.” He asked if a long term plan for that street, noting that the bricks were repointed some time ago. “We got a street that’s barely navigable,” he said, and asked if the street committee had talked about Pickering at all. Councilman Bill Kutz said it had been talked about but that was all.
It was also noted that the term paving was used in a generic sense. Some areas may be tarred and chipped, rather than paved.
Baseball fields
In his report, Dennison noted there is some trouble going on between the Little League organization and a few other organizations in regards to the upkeep of the fields. He suggested that the parks and recreation committee meet with representatives of all groups involved during a committee meeting following the May 15 council meeting to iron out any differences.
Lifeguards
Schreckengost noted that she has only received one application for lifeguard at Walter Dick Memorial Park. At least four lifeguards are needed in order for the borough to open the park for swimming for Memorial Day.
Anyone interested should contact the borough office.
