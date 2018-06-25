PUNXSUTAWNEY — A person cannot drive very far down the streets of Punxsutwney without noticing lots of statues with open arms, welcoming visitors to the Weather Capital of the World.
The whimsical statues, known as the Phantastic Phils, reflect many of the values of the community. There are 32 Phantastic Phils located throughout the community, continuing a program that was begun in 2004 by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Phantastic Phils are 6 feet tall and are made of fiberglass. Each statue is an individual work of art, created by artists from across the state and sponsored by local businesses and community organizations.
The first Phantastic Phil made its debut in 2004 on Groundhog Day. Named Phillage, it is the only Phil to sport a top hat and traditional dress of the Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle, revered caretakers of Punxsutawney Phil. The statue was sponsored by the Groundhog Club and was painted by local artist Kelly Porada.
Each of the Phantastic Phils has a name to match the colorful artwork that covers the statue. One of the statues, Punksutenink, gives a little bit of insight into the town’s groundhog celebrations.
On the back of Punksutenink is “The Legend of Wojak.” It reads: According to the original creation story of the Delaware Indians, The Lenni Lenape or original people, who were the forbearers, began life as animals in the Mother Earth, emerging centuries later to hunt and live as men. The Oijak or Wojak, a name carried over to us as “woodchuck,” came to be recognized as the grandfather of the earliest inhabitants. When the Delaware (Lenni Lenape) Indians pulled out of this remote area and white settlers moved in, they left behind the legend and their Grandfather Wojak (woodchuck) to spread his wisdom into the future.
Other statues in the Phantastic Phil collection also pay tribute to heritage. Presby MacPhil, sponsored by the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, was created to honor and recognize the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). Presby MacPhil is dressed in a colorful kilt and carries a traditional bagpipe.
Still others reflect the business of their sponsors, such as Philatelic, sponsored by the employees of the Punxsutawney Post Office; Phil Your Piggy Bank by S & T Bank, Through the Eyes of Pizzeria Phil by Laska’s Pizza, and Breakfast Sounds Good by Gimmicks Restaurant.
Maps guiding visitors to the location of the statues can be found online at http://www.groundhog.org/visit-us/phantastic-phils/
