BROOKVILLE — Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle said “our number one goal is to keep students and teachers safe. The message I would like to give our students this year is situational awareness, to drive it into their heads. Our students are going to know what’s going on around them. You have to be aware of your surroundings.”
Markle addressed the parents attending the safety program presented last Wednesday night at the high school.
Markle said he has been doing the D.A.R.E. program in the fifth grade “for many years. A student that was part of the D.A.R.E. program came to us and said so and so has a gun – a juvenile with a 9 mm, extra magazine in his pocket. Did the police department find it? Did the metal detector find it? Did the administration find it? Who found it? Our students. That is our key resource to making this work. We have to have our students believing in what we are doing. They are the eyes.”
Talking about the new metal detectors in the high school Markle said, “Every morning that one kid comes in and says ‘Good morning, Dr. Fillman!’ then one day that kid walks in with his head down. Hopefully we are building a rapport and we need to pull that kid aside” to find out what is troubling him.
Markle urged parents to “listen to me. Take your kid’s cell phone. Open it up. It’s going to make them real angry. Don’t let them know you are opening it. It will tell you their whole life history in about one hour of looking through that phone. But too many of us as parents don’t want to step on our kids’ toes, we don’t want to make them mad. We want them to be our friend; we don’t want to be parents. We don’t want to invade their privacy; that’s their friends talking to them. If we open up that phone we are going to know exactly who they are talking to, where they are going, what they are doing, probably what they ate for breakfast, because kids have to post everything they are doing.”
Markle said “if we notice our child deleting all their social media, there is a problem. There’s a reason they just got rid of everything. Is it suicide? Is it maybe they are going to do something? Those are all red flags that we have to look at. Maybe they have a best friend that they always hang out with and suddenly they are with another group. Red flag! What’s going on?”
He told the audience, “Teachers aren’t law enforcement. They don’t look at everyone like we do. It’s not their fault. I’m happy that we have 25 teachers that want to step up and make this a safer place, because those teachers know these kids better than some of the parents do. They pick up when a kid is not acting right and that’s when we have to step in. We can’t turn our head and say he’s just having a bad day. Take a few minutes and bring that kid aside and find out what’s going on. Maybe that kid was going to do something and maybe he wasn’t.”
The chief said, “We’ve stopped a few things, but in each case it has been students that have come forth, it’s the students who say ‘my friend is having some bad thoughts.’ The police department didn’t come in with a magic wand; no, it’s our students. We have to build on them.
“As Mrs. Barbazzeni said, we have crisis intervention, we have safety committees, we have the school police now, the doors are all locked every day, we have regular drills, over 100 cameras are located in the schools. Everybody is on the right page, everybody is doing everything they can do. But it still boils down to parents and students. Parents, don’t be afraid to call in.”
Responding to questions about the training of the police officers, Markle said the officer on duty at the high school will be armed and totally equipped. “They are going to roam [throughout the school], but that officer will go to the metal detector when someone wants to come into the school, so don’t be upset if you have to wait a few minutes.
“Our police department is very well trained,” he said. “They are not going to hesitate, they are not going to wait. They have top of the line equipment, top of the line training. We were actually the first police department ever to be trained by the Attorney General’s SERT team. That is top-notch stuff. You hear a call go over the radio for the school district and those guys are going to get there. I don’t have any doubt in my mind that they are going to engage that threat immediately. That is why they are in the position they are in.”
“Our police department randomly go through Northside, randomly go through Pinecreek and Hickory Grove. There are two or three of us that stop in randomly at the schools during the day,” he said.
Several parents expressed concern about the response time to Pinecreek School. Superintendent Robin Fillman said that Pinecreek School used to be under the jurisdiction of the state police in Punxsutawney, which could mean a 20 or 30-minute response time. “But our borough police and state police have made an agreement that borough police can respond to Pinecreek,” she said.
Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said, “We had a situation at Pinecreek last year where we called and it was less than three minutes that they were in the door. It was direct. The voice changed, the demeanor, the whole thing. His position comes out, his authority comes out, they take care of it.”
“We have everything to make it work, but we all have to stay together. We need eyes and ears from everyone,” Markle said. “There’s going to be bumps, there’s going to be inconveniences, but we have to stay on the course. We are heading in the right direction.”
