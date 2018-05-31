BROOKVILLE — A long list of housekeeping chores involving policy, personnel and more kept the Brookville Area School Board busy at its May meeting.
Superintendent Robin Fillman reported that a meeting had been held with a group of students to discuss their security concerns in the school. A similar meeting is being planned for members of the community. Fillman will give a more complete report at the June meeting.
Later in the meeting board member Carol Schindler, asking if there are any plans to have a resource officer in place when school starts in the fall, said, “I really think we need to have security measures in place before the beginning of next school year.”
A lengthy discussion was held on the pros and cons of mailing out student progress reports midway through each grading period, at a cost of about $5,000 annually.
“We now have everything digitized. Now that we are at the point where technology allows us to get everything so easily, I am wondering why we are mailing them,” asked board member Kerith Strano Taylor. “Nothing in the policy requires that they be mailed.”
Schindler said she wonders “how the teachers feel about this. Is this something they have found effective or just something that creates more busy work.”
Board president Don Gill said that while everything needs to be looked at and everything is significant, his “concern is those people who don’t have access to Internet. We would have to find a way for them to get the information they need.”
Board member Roberta Ganoe suggested that parents be given a form at the beginning of the year to indicate if they want the progress reports mailed to them or sent electronically. “That is something that would be very easy to do,” Fillman said.
Other suggestions were to send the reports home with the students or have training sessions to teach parents how to access the reports using computers, such as those at the library, if they don’t have access at home.
The board also discussed at length a situation with one of the district’s bus contractors, who may be retiring. The board’s dilemma is whether to automatically award the contract to the person buying the business if the contractor does decide to retire, or whether to request proposals for the transportation services. The contract in question is one of the largest segments of the total transportation budget and costs the district nearly $1 million each year. After a lengthy discussion the board voted 5 to 4 to advertise a request for proposals.
Finance
• The board accepted a donation of $100 from Mabel Dunkle, to be used for the sixth-grade field trip to Kennywood. It was pointed out that anyone wishing to make a donation to the district can specify that it be used for a specific purpose or project.
• Preparing for the coming year the board approved Judith A. Gromley as BASD treasurer, the firm of Mauthe, Yutzey, Gabler & Troxell, LLC as school auditor at a fee not to exceed $20,600; S & T Bank and Farmers National Bank named as the depositories of school district funds; S & T, First Commonwealth Bank, First United National Bank and Farmers National Bank named as depositories for investment purposes; and the law firm of Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P. C. as solicitor, at an hourly rate of $150, an increase of $10 per hour over this year’s rate.
• The board approved fund commitments including: $838,173 for commitment for OPEB Liability; $6,752,484 for commitment to PSERS Stabilization Fund; and $237,185 to the capital reserve fund.
• The board authorized Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni to apply for a Safe Schools Grant, which could possibly provide for a security officer for the schools.
• The board approved the school district’s insurance program for the 2018-19 school y ear. The total premium will be $130,185 for the same coverage, a savings of $8,539 over this year’s rate. The board will discuss the purchase of cyber coverage, which would be $1,049 for the year, at next month’s meeting
Policy and Programs
- The board approved an agreement for student teachers between Clarion University and the school district.
- The board approved the Title I Summer Literacy Program and the Extended School Year program be held June 26 to Aug. 9, with each having a total of 12 sessions. Approved as Title I summer school teachers were Jennifer Weaver, Hannah Sansom and Casey Cribbs.
- The board approved a contract with Nittany Learning Services for summer school, pending review by the solicitor. Summer school will be held June 11 to July 19. District students will pay $125 per course and students from other districts will pay $150 per course. Approved as the teachers of record were Olivia McGarvey, English; James Overly, math; Tim Pospisil, science; and Ken Shaffer, social studies. They will be paid at a rate of $250 per subject area.
Personnel
- The board hired Jennifer Robinson as a health aide at the hourly rate of $12.25, effective at the beginning of the new school year. She fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Shelby Delp.
- The board also hired Lori McLaughlin to be a confidential secretary to the assistant principal at an hourly rate of $14.75
- Victor Johnson was transferred from a part-time to full-time position at his current rate of pay. He fills the vacancy created by the resignation of B. Yvonne Haney.
- Approved for long-term substitute status were Lauren Wilson-Alt, effective April 27, and Marcie Plyler, effective May 15.
- Approved as a volunteer coach for girls soccer was Markelle Matthews.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board is its work session at 7 p.m. Monday, June 11, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
