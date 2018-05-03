BROOKVILLE — Friends are often found in unexpected places, and the youngsters enrolled in Pre-K Counts, housed at Jefferson Manor, have found a new group of friends — residents of the nursing home.
Realizing that a nursing home can be a scary place for children, residents at Jefferson Manor found a way to help children overcome those fears.
Ten residents of Jefferson Manor and Jefferson Court have completed PEER (Pennsylvania Empowered Expert Resident) training. The PEERs are “long-term residents who are trained to self-advocate and empower their fellow residents to improve their quality of life and quality of care in long-term care facilities,” said Molly McNutt, director of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging. “PEER is a partnership between residents, facility staff and the local ombudsman,” who is Mindy Sivanich.
To help young children become more comfortable when visiting a nursing home, the PEERs developed a program called Grandfriend.
Once a month during the school year the PEERs join the children in coloring, crafts, story time and a scavenger hunt to close out the school year, said McNutt. “By the end of the school year the children and their older adults have become grandfriends,” she said.
“The intergenerational activities that we do has been an outstanding opportunity for our students, as well as the residents themselves,” said Carol Schuckers, assistant teacher. “It’s a good opportunity for the two generations to get together and they enjoy each other’s company very much. It’s been a very positive relationship.”
Sivanich said, “It’s wonderful to see the interaction between seniors and children. The partnership between Pre-K Counts and the Jefferson Manor is a great way to lessen the uneasiness of a nursing home to a child.” She said one of the students was concerned when she saw a resident using an oxygen tube and didn’t know what it was. “But when we explained it to her, she wasn’t afraid to go next to her,” she said. “When they have exposure to these things, it normalizes them” for the children.
Schuckers said the monthly meetings, which last a half hour to an hour, are often supplemented with other activities. During the class scavenger hunt on Tuesday, members of the PEER group were “hidden” in various rooms at Jefferson Manor and Jefferson Court. As the children found each of the residents, they received a gift item to put in the sand bucket they had received on finding the first PEER member. By the end of the scavenger hunt, they had a bucket filled with everything they need for a fun day at the beach.
The children and residents are both enthusiastic about the Grandfriends program. Maddox said that he likes “building stuff” with his grandfriends. He also likes “making stuff and planting stuff” during their meeting times. Classmate Haydn said she likes “it when they color with me, and I like to do crafts with them. They are friendly with me.”
“Unless you’ve been here and experienced it, you can’t explain it,” Schuckers said. “The kids enjoy it; that’s why we call them our grandfriends. There are some that come and visit our classroom every day, and our children love it. It’s an exceptional experience, a win-win for everyone.”
Jefferson Manor resident Ed Blose says “it’s just wonderful. I’m here and to have my grandson at the same facility, it doesn’t get any better.”
Blose said he became involved with the program “as soon as I got here. My grandson is over there, and when he graduates I’ll be doing this program with another class.”
Pre-K Counts is now accepting applications for next year’s school term. Children enrolled in Pre-K Counts must be 3 years old before July 1. Applications can be downloaded from the Jefferson-Clarion Head Start website, www.jcheadstart.com. More information is also available by calling the classroom at 849-8256.
