PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Senior Center, one organization under the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging’s umbrella, aims to improve the quality of life for older adults by hosting several regular activities.
The PASC is located at 2785 Walston Road in Punxsutawney.
Molly McNutt, executive director of the JCAAA, said it encompasses four centers, as well as a satellite center, geared toward the well-being and activity of seniors.
The Heritage House in Brookville, Foundry in Reynoldsville and Depot in Brockway are facilities under the JCAAA, she said, and the Oliver Township Social Hall in Coolspring.
A goal of the JCAAA is to utilize funding under the Older Americans Act, McNutt says, providing disease-prevention and health-promotion services.
“Senior centers are places for active living,” she said. “We have fitness classes at all of our centers and in the community for seniors to take part in.”
The Heritage House’s fitness center came to be because of a Senior Community Center Grant received in 2015, McNutt said.
The JCAAA also offers evidence-based programs like healthy steps in motion and healthy steps for older adults. A “tai chi for arthritis” class is currently being held at the Reynoldsville Foundry.
“These programs have been demonstrated through evaluation to be effective for improving the health and well-being or reducing disease, disability and injury among older adults,” she said.
A hot meal is also served every weekday at each of the facilities for a small donation of $2.50, McNutt said.
“The fun things like grocery bingo and ice cream socials bring people out to the center to socialize and enjoy being around friends,” she said.
Throughout the month, at least one nutrition, education-based presentation or blood-pressure screening is held at any of the centers, McNutt says. One will be held at PASC this Friday.
“We are consistently providing outreach and education at our senior centers either by JCAAA staff or other providers in our communities,” she said.
Specifically in the Punxsutawney community, the JCAAA seeks to provide Jackson Theater movie tickets for older adults over the age of 60, McNutt said, as well as access to the bowling alley.
Debbie Long, director of the PASC, said regular activities like an ice cream bar, held on Friday, Feb. 22, and “penny bingo day,” are provided there for seniors, drawing in a “fairly large” crowd on those days.
There are also card games and pool, as well as holiday celebrations, such as the “Valentine Eve” with treats event that was held this recently.
McNutt said the organization welcomes input and ideas from the community on how to improve services or start something new. For more information, visit the PASC on Facebook, www.jcaaa.org or call 814-849-3096.
