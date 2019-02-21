BROOKVILLE — More than 100 people of all ages gathered last week at Heritage House for the 23rd annual Rally for Life. The annual event is held to recognize the sanctity of all stages of life.
Judy Croxton opened the meeting saying that we are “now in the new paganism age. Anything is accepted except being Christian, and we better get used to that.”
Croxton has been involved in the pro-life movement for 50 years. “Each one of us is different,” she said. “Think how many designs God made. God doesn’t make anything that isn’t perfect. We are all here for a reason. If we are made in the image of God, we have to start acting like it.”
She talked about different stages of abortion and showed pregnancy at various stages. “The Latin word fetus actually means child,” she said. “We are surrounded by a culture of death – be vigilant.”
Diane Marino sang the Rally for Life theme song, “Creator God,” with the opening prayer given by Pastor J. Ray Baker.
Other prayers given during the rally included:
- Unborn children and their mothers by Jean Hidinger.
- Medical profession by Barbara Chestnut.
- School children by Bishop Rex Slaughter.
- Mentally and physically challenged by Dorothy Youngdahl.
- Victims of human trafficking by Deacon Steve Rowan.
- Police and military by Ken Dworek.
- Clergy by Pastor Cal Davie. “These people are on the front lines. We need to get God back in the house of God,” he said. “You have been placed where you are for such a time as this.”
- All legislators by Rep. Cris Dush. “It’s time the legislators start remembering you are the sovereigns in this state. God set up the first principles — always refer to those when setting up a contract,” he said, noting that “a lot more Christians were elected this year.”
Several of those offering prayers included personal experiences and comments.
The program was closed with everyone singing “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.