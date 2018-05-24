BROOKVILLE — Josh Riddle, 18, a senior at Brookville Area High School, has provided something that Brookville residents will enjoy for many years to come.
Riddle, a member of Boy Scout Troop 64, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout after completing his project at Dr. Walter Dick Memorial Park. He was recognized by his troop with an Eagle Court of Honor at the Presbyterian Church in Brookville
Riddle decided to improve the pavilion at the dam. His project included putting a new roof on the pavilion and providing six new picnic tables. He and his crew also cleaned up the area around the pavilion making it a great place to have a picnic.
While most Eagle Scout projects includes fundraising, Riddle said Mac Metals donated all of the metal for the roof and Cheri Keys and the Ecology Club at the high school donated the six picnic tables for the project.
He said he appreciated the support of both organizations as well as those helping with the physical labor of the project. He also took the opportunity to thank his grandfather Jim Riddle and Kathy Himes for their support in his life.
Members of Troop 64 helped put the roof on and clean the area to complete the project.
Riddle said it took two days to build, noting that it was a longer process to set everything up and plan it out.
Riddle said he decided on the pavilion for his Eagle Scout project because it was in bad shape.
With the new roof and the picnic tables the pavilion is once again a great place for people to go picnicking this summer.
