BROOKVILLE — With the opening of school only a week away, the Brookville Area School Board was busy Monday night approving personnel and policy items necessary to begin the new school year.
Personnel
- Five child specific aides submitted their resignations. Resigning for personal reasons were Elice Mittica, Emily Butler, Brittany Schons, Laura Chelgren and Brenda Esposito.
Hired to fill the vacancies as child specific aides were Mallory Evans, Mandy Leathem, Brandi Lundgren, Amanda Slagle and Gayle Kulik.
- Resignations were also accepted from Vanessa Jacobson, high school health and physical education teacher; Jessica Keihl, food service worker; and Loreli Greeley, custodian.
- Approved for this year’s volleyball program were Tina Householder, assistant coach; and Becca Dougherty and Joyce Reitz, volunteers.
- Named as department chairmen were Staci Renninger, special education, high school; Elice Hamaker, special education, elementary; and Chris Hill, elementary specials.
- Approved as mentors for the 2020-21 school year were Marie Fescemyer for Brenna Bell, Angi Bowser for Christina Smith, Jen Martz for Lexie Godo, Amy Guth for Afton Hinsdale Bauer and Jessi Smith for Stacy Lindermuth.
- Serving as advisors will be Michele Confer and Georgia Long, elementary yearbook; and Stacy Lindermuth, high school yearbook and newspaper.
- This year’s school music will be under the direction of: Mickey Truman, acting director; Anna Osiol, vocal director and choreographer; Kyle Grabigel, orchestra, first assistant; Doug Roseman, second assistant; Ron Ramolt, costumer; and Melinda Burton, business manager.
- Directing this year’s marching band will be Kyle Grabigel, with Laura Grabigel as assistant band director.
- Approved to assist with band camp, held the week of August 3, were Anna Osiol and Mat King, to be paid a maximum of $500 each, and Marie Fescemyer, nurse.
- Hired as teacher of record for the summer school, at a rate of $250 each, were Tim Pospisil, science; James Overly, math; Ken Shaffer, history; and Olivia McGarvey, English.
- Approved were $5,000 stipends for additional duties during the 2020-2021 school year for Ruthanne Barbazzeni, district assessment coordinator; and Jessica Lindsay, federal programs coordinator.
- Also approved by the board was the list of substitutes for all departments for the 2020-21 school year.
Policy and finance
- Contracts were approved with several agencies for the coming school year:
- Riverview Intermediate Unit, IDEA-B funds, $265,695.13;
- Riverview Intermediate Unit, IDEA 619 funds, $3,890;
- Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol and Community connections for student assistance.
- Riverview Intermediate Unit, memorandum of understanding for special education services and programs, $68,269.
- Kajeet for educational broadband solutions, $2,676.91.
- KeySolution for educational services, $480 per special education/gifted evaluation and $65 per hour for additional tasks related to school psychology.
- Jefferson County Children and Youth, for students being provided foster care.
- Approved as booster clubs after submitting required information were: Brookville Softball Booster Club, Brookville Raider Baseball Boosters, Brookville Football Boosters, Inc.; P.A.T.H.S., Brookville Raider Roundball Club, Brookville High School Volleyball Booster Club Inc., Brookville Raider Mat Club, Brookville Music Boosters, Brookville Area High Soccer Boosters, Brookville High School Swim Team Boosters, Brookville Track Booster Club, Brookville Raider Cheerleading Booster Club and Court Club.
- The board approved the list of school bus drivers and the bus routes for this year. Transportation agreements were also approved with two district parents.
- Handbooks for students and parents, teachers and employees, coaches and cyber students were approved.
- The board accepted a donation of $20 for the Northside/Pinecreek libraries, made by the kindergarten teachers in memory of Mike Rakovan.
Other matters
- Board member Kerith Strano Taylor reported that material for more than 1,000 masks was cut recently when teachers and students volunteered to work on the project. She said the majority of the masks are now being sewn by volunteers in the community. “Our goal is to have the masks ready for the first weeks of school,” she said.
- Board member Fred Park reported on some changes underway at Jeff Tech. He said Jeff Tech will be having special education classes this year, and the staff for that department was introduced at the meeting.
A group of persons interested in developing a farm to table program at Jeff Tech attended the meeting. One example would be the critical need for butchers to cut meet in local supermarkets. “The board will continue to look into this program,” to see what has to be done to make it happen, he said.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 6 p.m. Monday, September 14, in the Hickory Grove gym.