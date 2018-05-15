BROOKVILLE — After a month to review the feasibility study prepared by HHSDR Architects/Engineers of Pittsburgh, the Brookville Area School Board has more questions for the architect.
Before beginning its discussion members of the board emphasized that any changes approved by the board will not be immediate. “I don’t think it’s possible to have it before fall,” said board president Don Gill. “It’s a study. We need to get the public involved. That is the next step. Everybody needs to be involved.”
When school begins in August, classes will still be held in the Northside and Pinecreek schools.
Several members of the board said they did not like the location of the proposed new maintenance building, which would be at the main entrance to the school campus. “We’re not happy with the new maintenance location and access road. We don’t want that ugly thing up front,” agreed Superintendent Robin Fillman.
The board agreed there is a need for a new maintenance building, but believe there are better locations.
Fred Park said that “a concern that I have has to do with what we are going to be losing when the Pinecreek and Northside schools, if we decide to do that, close. There are stages in both those schools, and there is no such thing at Hickory Grove. I believe there is a need for that . . . a place for programs for the students.” He said the “architects need to address that and see what they can come up with. This is probably going to be the last opportunity we will have to bring everything up to where we want it to be, and this is the time to look at all those ideas.”
Board members also expressed concern that according to the architect’s drawing, class rooms on one side of the new wing would be larger than rooms on the other side of the hall.
The board compiled a list of questions to be presented to the architects for clarification. “I, for one, am looking forward to having that conversation,” said Kerith Strano Taylor. “It’s a great start.”
The board also talked briefly about what to do with Northside and Pinecreek if the new wing is built, and how to finance the project. At this time, said business administrator Ellen Neyman, annual interest rates for bond issues are in the area of 4 percent. The district currently has three bonds, with the last to be paid off in 2032. A fourth bond was just paid off.
“Everybody needs to be involved,” Gill said. “We need to get the community involved and we need to get our staff involved. We can only make a decision based on the information we have, and we really have very little information. We want to hear what the community has to say. We need to know what our faculty has to stay. Everybody has a wish list, but we have to be realistic. We have to make sure everybody is involved.”
The school board also continued its discussion on the need to incorporate more field trips into the school schedules. “People have this perception that our kids don’t go on trips,” Taylor said. “It’s not true.”
Park added, “In comparison to what we have done before, we need to do an upgrade. I would like to see us get back to where we could do some other field trips. There is quality in all we do, they are educational. But I really believe what I have seen in the Pittsburgh trips, to see if we can’t include a zoo trip or Carnegie Science Center in the future.”
During the administrative reports Fillman reported on the success of the Special Olympics, hosted this year by the Brookville School District. “The Special Olympics was a huge success for our athletes,” she said. “Everyone came together, donated time or resources, came early and stayed late, and we had an amazing day.”
Fillman also announced that the district has been identified as an outstanding school district in the area of safety by the National Institute of Justice.
The school board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, May 21, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
