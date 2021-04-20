BROOKVILLE — A glimpse at work being considered to improve the football field and stadium at the high school was given to the Brookville Area School Board Monday night.
Superintendent Erich May said he, Brookville Area High School Athletic Director Dave Osborne and Building and Grounds Director Bob Fiscus met recently with a representative of PA State Sod, of Clearfield, to “talk about improvements that can be made to the football field this spring” and have it ready for use in August.
May said a three-tier approach is being considered, which would include replacing some areas of sod, reseeding areas of the field and checking the drains underneath the field.
“I am trying to get a couple more years out of the field because we know we can get a couple more years out of the track,” he said.
May said other future improvements to the stadium would include lights and the press box. He mentioned that there have also been some concerns about the field house.
Board member John Pozza also repeated his concerns about the poor lighting at the main entrance to the high school, and asked if that could be incorporated into the overall improvements plan.
May also reported that work is progressing towards the new maintenance building. “We are hoping to bid the job out in April and accepting a bid in June, breaking ground in August or September,” he said.
Policy and finance
- The district has been approved for $1,654,451 for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II) through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.
- The board approved the low bid from Hager Paving for paving at the high school in the amount of $89,200, with an additional $17,620 for the receiving parking lot. May said he was pleased to announce that the bids were lower than the amount budgeted for the paving project.
- Accepted was a donation of $4,000 from Seneca Resources Corp. toward the new football scoreboard. Also accepted was a $25 donation from the Class of 1968 to be used by the high school library.
- Summer school for credit recovery will be held June 14 to July 23. District students will pay $135 per course and students from other districts will pay $160 per course. Four teachers will be present, with the summer school program contracted through Nittany Learning Services.
- The board approved a request for the band, c choir and orchestra to travel to Disney World in Orlando, FL, April 20-24, 2022. The trip will be contingent upon COVID and travel restrictions in place at that time, and may be canceled or postponed.
Personnel
- Three resignations were accepted with regret by the board.
Retiring this year are Patti Miller, a child specific aide, who has been with the district for 30 years; and Donald Fiscus, head maintenance repairman, with the district for almost 30 years.
Resigning for personal reasons was Tonya Cable, custodian.
- Two teachers were hired Monday night.
Stephanie Lias-Zacherl was hired as a learning support teacher at the high school, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Diane Reitz.
Curtiss Neff was hired as a high school math teacher. He fills the vacancy created by the transfer of Eric Painter from math to the science department, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Cheri Keys.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Amanda Delancey of Brookville and Anthony Fye of Brookville, custodians; and Chris Hill, teacher.
- Approved as teachers for the Title I Summer Literacy Program were Kaitlyn All, Jennifer Weaver, Joni Murray, Brittany Ankeny, Laura Colgan and Meagan Shaw.
- Hired for the extended school year were Sarah Leight, teacher/substitute, and Brenna Bell, nurse.
- Approved as teachers of record for the summer school program at a rate of $250 per subject area were Olivia McGrvey, English; James Overly, math; Tim Pospisil, science, and Cody Wells, social studies.
- Approved as volunteers were Bryce Town, wrestling, and Dan Murdock Sr., track.
Public commentsDuring the public comments portion of the meeting, district resident Jean Dush expressed her concerns about the new philosophy course to be offered to high school students.
Saying that some parents have expressed concerns about the philosophy class, Dush asked “if the material for that course is available for review. I think it is a little shaky. With the things that are going on in the country right now and the problems that are facing the kids, it seems like we are pushing the boundaries a little.”
May said he would be happy to meet with her and answer her questions.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, in the Hickory Grove gym.