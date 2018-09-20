BROOKVILLE — Knowing what is normal and recognizing signs that are not normal is critical to safety.
That was the message given to students and staff in the Brookville area schools Friday. Greg Agosti, who works with the Pennsylvania State Police and is also a private public safety trainer, presented programs on school safety.
Agosti spoke to students during assemblies in the morning. In the afternoon he addressed the faculty and staff.
For mass violence and active shootings, he said, “schools are a soft target. They are vulnerable. This unfortunately is the new normal. The problem is not going to go away. There is no government program that is going to make this problem go away.”
Agosti said no government program can create a solution overnight. “It’s not going to happen,” he said, because “hate is always going to be there. Hate comes in so many different forms and so many different ways that it is impossible to eradicate it. It has been around as long as mankind has. Even if we were successful enough to eliminate guns from society, we can’t eliminate the hate and there is still going to be problems. If somebody can’t get a gun, they’ll get a knife. If they can’t get a knife, they’ll get a vehicle. If they can’t get a vehicle, they’ll make a bomb. Hate is still there.”
He told the teachers and staff they need to start thinking now what they would do if they observed something that is not normal. “Obviously we are trying to avoid” shots being fired, he said.
Agosti said there “are a lot of pre-event indicators that we need to be aware of, that we have to recognize, that we have to do something about.” He told the teachers that “there is no textbook right answer for everything. There are too many variables. There is no one right answer. We have to do something to prevent these things from occurring, to recognize things before they go wrong.”
Agosti reviewed several mass shootings which made headline news, describing warning signals that could have and should have been recognized.
He said that, in his opinion, one of society’s biggest problems today is the constant use of cell phones, tablets and computers. “We live in a world today with great technology,” he said. “We are so tied to those we can talk to somebody on the other side of the planet in a split second. We can research technical data in the blink of an eye.
“As a society we have gotten away from actually making eye contact with people. We have gotten away from talking to people. We’ve got ourselves in a little bit of a box using these devices. They are right in front of your nose and you’re looking at them, you’re texting, talking, researching, whatever, albeit good things. But what it does is cange your field of vision, and you lose sight of what is out there, what is in front of us, behind us, beside us. We are focused on our media, rather than what is in our periphery,” he said.
“The active shooter, mass violence stuff is on the rise every year,” he said. “Ninety-nine percent of the public are good people. Only about 1 percent of them truly want to kill somebody. It’s the 1 percent we have to worry about.”
He told the staff to “make sure you understand what normal is. You need to understand your normal. When you encounter things that aren’t to the normal, it’s time to take notes. It doesn’t necessarily mean that somebody is going to shoot the place up, but it does mean that something is going different and it is time to pay attention to different.”
He said, “When we identify different, we are starting to take the first steps to preventing something from happening. Pay attention to things that don’t make sense, things that might stick out to you. More often than not there are logical reasons for abnormalities. The important thing is to recognize them. If you have people in your school that you think are showing some signs of problems, try to see their social media, see if you can pick up on anything.”
Agosti also reminded the teachers to “keep an eye on the outside. Don’t ever forget about the outside. As we secure our schools, the problem will shift to the weak points, to outside. Once the threat gets to the door, a lot of times it’s too late.”
He told the staff, “Give people the image that you are paying attention. Every person in authority is a target. Every person should have a mental plan ready every second, every day. The best training you can ever do is think about what you would do, before it ever happens.”
