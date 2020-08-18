BROOKVILLE — “People think they have a right not to wear masks. What they are really saying is that they have a right to infect others,” Russ Cameron told the Brookville Area School Board Monday night. Cameron is the chief medical officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare and he addressed the importance of wearing masks when the new school year begins next week.
“There is no doubt that wearing masks is beneficial,” Cameron said. “The evidence is overwhelming that masks protect people” from the coronavirus.
He said there is evidence that the coronavirus is related to the same virus that causes colds, but is more dangerous “because people can be contagious” before they have any symptoms of being sick.
Superintendent Erich May said new guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health “require students to wear masks at all times.” There are some exceptions, such as when students are eating.
“Our community can expect us to uphold the law,” May said. “We are taking all the reasonable precautions.”
School opens WednesdayClassrooms will be open next Wednesday, August 26. “I am confident our students and teachers can make this work,” he said.
When the new Chrome tablets and notebooks were distributed to students last week, parents returned their educational pathways cards, indicating their preferences for the coming school year.
“We surveyed our families,” May said. Over 1,000 cards were returned to the district. He said the survey shows that over 80 percent of the high school students are planning to return to the classroom, with only 18 percent choosing to do the virtual learning from home. At Hickory Grove, 85 percent of the students will be returning to the classroom and 87 percent will be returning to Northside and Pinecreek schools.
He said these numbers show “I’m not the only one who is confident that these teachers, kids and support staff can pull this off. This district is responsive to the community.”
May said the recently held summer school “was a big success, and the Bridge Camp last week went off without a hitch.” Nearly 80 percent of this year’s seventh grade class participated in the Bridge Camp, and attendance at the summer school classes was comparable to previous years, with approximately 20 students in attendance.
Flex daysMay said one big change is being made to this year’s school calendar. Beginning August 28, each Friday will be a flex day. May said dismissal times will be posted on the school’s website, www.basd.us.
“We are going to have flex days every Friday to provide the custodial and maintenance staff extra time for deep cleaning every week,” he said. The flex days will also “give faculty extra time to prepare for remote learning.”
When asked if that meant students will lose a half day of instruction, May said, “On Friday afternoon students are to take their computer home, and spend an hour or two Friday afternoon or Saturday morning to get some online learning and work done.” He said this will give students “a feel for remote learning in case it has to happen,” because it will be “so important that people understand that when they show any symptoms, they must stay at home.”
Athletic events
May talked briefly about this year’s athletic events in the district.
“The PIAA postponed the beginning of fall sports until September 11,” he said. The exception is golf, which will begin next week.
“The coaches and players are taking all precautions,” he said. “Athletes are all submitting waivers, acknowledging the risks involved” in playing sports.
Visitors
Several members of the community addressed the board, with questions about the coming school year.
- Frank Bartley said he has been reading everything he can about the re-opening of the schools. “I, for one, hope that is what occurs, safely, positively and the way it should be at Brookville.” Referring to a sick building syndrome in the district some years ago, he asked the board, “What will it take to keep coronavirus out of our schools?”
- Sandra Snyder expressed concerns about the liability the district could face if someone in the school is diagnosed with coronavirus.
- Pam Ames asked the board about plans for the opening of school regarding sports, busing and following CDC guidelines. “Encouraging everyone to practice preventive measures can be compared to herding cats,” she said. “What is the plan if a teacher or student tests positive?”
- Jean Dush said “we don’t know from one day to the next what changes will be made. When we don’t know what is going to come next, we don’t know how to prepare.” She also asked “what is the next step if someone shows up with Covid?”
- At the close of the meeting Bethany Lindemuth thanked the board “for making tough decisions. My kids are excited about coming back to school and seeing their teachers, because our teachers form relationships with our students.”
Board president Don Gill closed the meeting thanking “our staff for all the work you have done to prepare us for something that is unprecedented. As tough as this is to go through, think about the emotional and psychologic things our students have suffered” these past months. “I’m glad we are giving options,” he said. “It’s a no-win situation in my mind, but I am confident we are going to win.”
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, in the Hickory Grove gym.