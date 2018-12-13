BROOKVILLE — A 20 percent increase in sewage fees is included in the 2019 budget approved Tuesday afternoon by the Brookville Municipal Authority.
The rate increase will become effective January 1, 2019, with the first bill including the increase due on February 15.
Authority member Sam McKinley said that while the monthly increase will range from $3 to $12, depending on water usage, the average customer will see a rate increase of $6 or $7.
McKinley presented the proposed budget. Revenue for the sewer department is projected to be $1.86 million, with budgeted expenses to $1.365 million. In the water department, revenue is expected to be $2.02 million, with expenditures set at $1.722 million.
Special projects
McKinley said that both budgets include two special projects, on Franklin Street and Route 322. A “conservative estimate” by the engineer is that the municipal authority’s cost for the Route 322 project will be approximately $215,245. The authority has been awarded a DCED Small Water and Sewer grant for line work from Brookville Chevrolet to Franklin Avenue, in preparation for more extensive line work on Main Street at a future date. The total cost of the project is $362,000, with the authority’s share to be $54,300 plus engineering costs.
Any excess money in the budgets will be used as payments on loans.
New treatment plant
The authority received good news from engineer Josh Gunnett, who reported “a major step today. The old (waste water treatment) plant is offline as of today. This morning we opened the plug and all flow is going through the new plant.”
Gunnett said, “There will be some transition pains, but so far everything is going well.”
He reported the work by Global Heavy is still about 104 days behind schedule, “but we are still shooting for the March 31 deadline.” Global Heavy has requested an extension of time to complete its contract, due to more than 30 days of down time because of the weather. “We’re not expecting any issues,” Gunnett said.
The authority approved payment requisitions for work being done on the new sewage treatment plant in the amount of $226,055.54.
In other action:
- water commissioner Clyde Bullers said “we are continuing training, start-up procedures and removal of sludge to prepare for the demolition” of the old sewage treatment plant. “This will be our top priority for the next month.”
- the board voted to recommend to Borough Council that member Tom Dinger be reappointed to the authority for a five-year term, ending in 2023.
- the authority approved a contract for administrative manager Dana Schreckengost. The contract has already been approved by Borough Council.
- bids were opened for chemicals to be used by the water and sewer departments next year. The bids were turned over to the engineer for review.
- An executive session was held at the close of the meeting to discuss legal matters.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019, in the Borough Complex.
