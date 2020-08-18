SIGEL — The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Pig Roast on Saturday, September 12, at the pavilion located at 3344 Roseville-Sigel Road.
Doors open at 3 p.m. and the all-you-can-eat dinner will begin serving at 4 p.m. On The Brink will be performing from 4-7 p.m. Cost of the meal is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and children 5 and under eat for free.
Check our Facebook page for additional information or changes to the event. All proceeds benefit the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.