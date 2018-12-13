BROOKVILLE — Retiring board member Neil Silvis was applauded Wednesday night by the Jefferson County Fair Authority.
Silvis, who celebrated his 90th birthday earlier in the week, was appointed to the fair board in November 1996. “Wes King came and got me,” Silvis said. “He said we need someone who will work. I count it an honor to have worked with you.”
Wayne Jackson, president of the fair board, thanked Silvis for his years of work and support. “We appreciate all the work you did over the years,” he said.
The nominating committee recommended that Jeff McMaster of Brookville be appointed to fill the vacancy. The committee also recommended that current board member Doug Zimmerman be re-appointed to the authority. Both names have been submitted to the county commissioners for appointment to the authority for five-year terms.
2019 Activities
The board is continuing its preparations for 2019 activities.
Discussion continued on a proposal from JM Motorsports to hold a monster truck show on May 18. Members of the authority plan to meet with Jay Milligan to work out more details before a contract is finalized.
The board also discussed the second annual Laurel Eye Monster of Rock charity concert, scheduled for the last weekend in June. Concerts on both Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, will begin at noon and end at 11 p.m. Four bands are scheduled each day. Tickets will be $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday or $30 for both days. More details will be announced at a later date.
Moment of silence
The meeting was opened with a moment of silence in memory volunteer Bobby Himes, who helped with cleaning the grandstand and picking up trash at the fair for many years.
Spring Fling
Authority member Toni Facchine said that she has tickets for next year’s Spring Fling, which will be held May 4 at the fairgrounds. “They make great Christmas presents,” she said.
Rodeo
The authority signed the contract for this year’s Rawhide Rodeo, which will be the grandstand show on Friday, July 19.
Audit
The formal audit was discussed, with member Dave Love reporting that it came back with “a clean opinion.”
Successful dinner
Facchine reported that the spaghetti dinner held November 11 to support the queen’s programs was a success and will become an annual event.
Meetings
It was announced that the fundraising committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 13, at authority member Jim Grant’s home in Brockway to review the 2018 program, to discuss ideas for 2019 and to mail out sponsorship forms for 2019.
The finance committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, in the conference room of the Conservation Center.
The next meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 9, in the Conservation Center. The meeting was pushed back a week because of busy holiday schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.