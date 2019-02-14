BROOKVILLE — Business administrator Ellen Neyman has projected conservative increases in revenue for the 2019-2020 school year.
As the board begins its preparation of next year’s budget, Neyman outlined projected revenue sources during the work session Monday night.
“Our local revenue accounts for a little over a third of our budget and the state revenue accounts for about two-thirds of our budget,” she said. “We are not going to talk about the federal revenues tonight. They only make up about 2 or 3 percent of our budget. We don’t have a federal budget passed yet, so I’m not sure when we’ll get those allocations. We are still hopeful that we will continue to receive Title I, II and IV funds for 2019-20.”
With increases on some areas, Neyman is projecting a $36,000 decrease in real estate taxes next year. She said the reason for the decrease “is two-fold. One is that I presented it with no new taxes. This is our same tax rate with no increase. The second reason is that the assessed values have gone down slightly, like a half percent, in our district. That is a trend that is happening in about 20 percent of our state.”
Neyman said, “If we were to go with a new tax, the increase that you would see would be $197,000.” Last month the board voted not to increase taxes more than the Act I Index allows.
She also projected a $40,000 decrease in collection of delinquent taxes. “The good news is that while our real estate taxes were up by about a percent, the bad news is that there aren’t as many delinquent taxes to collect, so we have to lower the budget of what we expect to collect.
Most items on the projected local revenue show only slight, if any, increases, with the bottom line a $32,000 deficit over this year’s income, if no tax increase is enacted.
Projected state revenue is a different story. “The good news is the allocations have gone up for the most part. We were reviewing the governor’s budget a workshop on Friday,” she said.
Beginning with basic education funds, “the governor has lumped three things together — the basic education, a proposed salary increase for teachers and the Ready to Learn Grant.”
For the proposed salary increase, $89,000 is included in the budget. “If that actually passes we would have an increase in salaries, Social Security and pensions that would take that up,” she said. “This is not new money because we also have expenses to match it.
She said the governor’s proposal is to increase the minimum teacher’s salary to $45,000. “That would affect steps 1, 2 and 3 for most of our salary schedules. Our steps 1, 2 and 3 are roughly between $41,000 and $42,000 for next year. Early discussion is that this is not anywhere near to passing,” Neyman said.
If the proposal does pass, it will only be the minimum salary that is increased, with no ripple effect on other salaries.
The largest projected increase is for basic education, up $428,000 over this year’s allocation. But the district’s transportation allocation is projected to decrease by $105,000.
“Even when we think we have the final numbers, they are not the most current numbers,” she said. “These numbers that I have used are on the (governor’s) current spread sheet.” She said that while some of the increases are small compared to costs, “nevertheless, an increase is an increase.”
As the proposed state budget now stands, the Brookville School District could see an increase of $436,000 in state subsidies for next year. “The governor put more money into the formula this year,” Neyman said. “But until those numbers are solidified, I am being cautiously optimistic. We use the best numbers we have when we pass the budget in June, but that isn’t the final number. We don’t build in expenses that we don’t have revenue for.” Neyman said she is watching all areas carefully, to see where adjustments will be necessary.
The board will continue its budget discussion next month, focusing on expenditures and moving toward approval of a preliminary budget in May.
During the administrative reports Assistant Superintendent Brigette Watson explained that the names of some of the junior high courses will be changed to be in compliance with state requirements. She stressed that only the names, not the curriculum, will be changed.
At next week’s meeting the board will vote on establishing a junior high track program for boys and girls.
The board will also discuss whether or not to replace the Family Consumer Science teacher. The position is now vacant, as a result of the resignation of Gina London, who relocated.
Executive sessions were held before and after the meeting to discuss personnel matters.
Next week’s meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
