(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, announced recently that online mapping tools are now available for state residents to comment on the state’s congressional redistricting.
To provide input, residents can go to PaRedistricting.com to comment on the current district map created by the Supreme Court in 2018 and submit feedback on how to define their community of interest. The website provides video tutorials on how to use the tools.
“We, as policymakers, want to hear from as many residents as possible about the congressional redistricting process,” Grove said. “These innovative online tools put the process right in their hands, so that the voices of Pennsylvanians can be heard.”
Every 10 years, U.S. Census data determines the number of U.S. representatives that each state is entitled to. States are then responsible for redrawing the geographic area of their congressional districts to ensure equal and fair representation.