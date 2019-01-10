HARRISBURG — Tuesday at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, state Senator Joe Scarnati (R-Brockway) was sworn in as President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate for 2019.

The state Senate convened at noon on New Year’s Day for the 2019-2020 Legislative Session Swearing-In Ceremony for re-elected members, newly elected members and to see to administrative duties. The Pennsylvania Constitution mandates that the Senate convene for Swearing-In Day on the first Tuesday in January of every odd year.

This is the thirteenth time Senate colleagues have elected Senator Scarnati to serve as President Pro Tempore, the third-highest constitutional office in the Commonwealth. The Honorable Justice Thomas G. Saylor administered the Oath of Office.

Following being sworn-in as President Pro Tempore, Scarnati offered remarks on issues impacting the Commonwealth.

“We are here at the beginning of a New Year, and ready to continue our work on the issues before us in the 2019-2020 legislative session. This year brings with it significant challenges. The budget will certainly be a tremendous focus this coming year. We must find balance with the budget while ensuring that we respect taxpayers.

“It is also crucial that we recognize decisions and policies we put forth must lead to more jobs and opportunities for Pennsylvanians. The importance of business growth and development across our state cannot be overlooked. Providing a solid environment for family sustaining jobs is a critical responsibility.

“It is clear that we all come from different parts of the state and have very diverse backgrounds. This diversity has the ability to help us advance legislation that strengthens each of our communities across rural, urban and suburban regions of our state.

“While we are certainly a diverse group, it is crucial that we remember to also be a body that works together in a civil manner, despite our differences. In this new legislative session, when we disagree, may we remember to do so without being disagreeable with one another.”

Scarnati is currently serving his fifth term in the Senate. He was born and raised in Brockway, Jefferson County, and represents the 25th Senatorial District, which includes Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties and portions of Clearfield County.