BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthur’s Library STEM program embraced the Valentine’s Day holiday by learning about the heart at its February meeting. Children got to learn how to take their own pulse, the anatomy of the heart, and about how the heart functions.
The STEM program is an educational group that meets at the library every second Saturday of the month. Each month’s meeting has a different theme. They don’t always correspond to a holiday happening during the month, but they always try to find a fun way for the participants to learn.
This month’s meeting started with the children learning some different ways they can check their pulse. They learned where to touch on their wrist and neck to find the pulse points. They were also taught a trick with a marshmallow on a needle placed on their wrist. When there pulse beats, the marshmallow jumps a bit and can be counted as a beat.
After learning how to find and count their pulse, the fun really began. They tried different exercises like frog jumps, jumping jacks, and sit-ups to see how their pulse spiked after each activity.
From here they got a fill-in-the-blank worksheet of the anatomy of the heart. They were given library tablets to search the internet to try and find the answers. The children worked together to help each other find all the correct answers.
Once they had their heart labeled correctly they were allowed to color the left and right sides red and blue. This helped to further the idea of the different chambers and blood flow for them. Once they were colored, they had blue and red yarn to wind through holes to illustrate the direction of blood flow. The group watched a fun video about blood flow while they finished out the craft.
To complete the two hours of learning for the day, some ingredients were brought out for the children to use to make a heart related snack. Graham crackers, pudding, food coloring, and some marshmallows was all it took. The graham crackers were broken up to be the chambers of the heart. The pudding was colored red and blue to once again label the two sides of the heart. The marshmallows were colored with the pudding to show the blood flow coming off the graham crackers.
This group is open for children to come to each month. The lessons are run by Amanda Mignogna, who has four children of her own, and has been attending seminar and webinars to help with the sessions. A new topic is picked each month so there is no falling behind the other children from one month to the next.
In October the participants dissected pumpkins. At another meeting, they looked at the science behind how hot chocolate goes from a powder to a liquid by testing different variables of mixing it. They tried different temperatures of water, and adding the powder at different times to the water. Just last month they learned about the three different states of matter using root beer floats.
All are welcome to join the STEM group for its meeting in March. They will be meeting will be held on the second Saturday in March, March 9. The theme and topic will be announced at the library prior to the date.
