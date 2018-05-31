SUMMERVILLE — Veterans, Summerville residents, others from across Jefferson County and even Clarion County joined together Monday to dedicate the Summerville Veterans Memorial.
The Summerville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8355 merged with the Brookville VFW Post 204 on Sept. 16, 1997. The Summerville VFW building had been sold long ago and there was no veterans memorial in the borough. In 2015 the Route 3007 bridge over Redbank Creek in Jefferson County was dedicated as the Summerville Veterans Memorial Bridge but that didn’t quite fill the need.
According to a previously published Jeffersonian Democrat article, the idea for the memorial came from Colleen Cooney, who was inspired by her daughter, a veteran of 16 years service in Air Force. During the Summerville Story Project, Cooney compiled a section in the local history book and learned how many people from the Summerville area had served in the military. She reached out to Vietnam veteran Russ Sweitzer who welcomed the challenge. Cooney, Sweitzer, Cheryl Furlong, Vietnam vet Paul Brown and Sweitzer’s wife, Sherry, formed the Summerville Veterans Memorial Committee and their planning came to fruition Monday.
Former Summerville Mayor Greg Furlong offered the committee an easement on his property along the Heathville Road, across from the Summerville Post Office. It took nine months for the committee, along with a lot of support from area groups, businesses and individuals, to complete the veterans memorial.
Russ Sweitzer thanked the many businesses, organizations and individuals whose support helped to make the veterans memorial a reality. Included, but not all mentioned, were Miller Welding (flag poles), Jefferson Paving Corp. (pavers), Caylor Greeley Electric (electric lights, pole and wiring), Friends of the Flag (flags for the memorial for the next several years), and Jefferson County Commissioners (plaques). Financial support was also forthcoming, including more than $19,000 from the “Patriots Fund,” which was established when the Summerville VFW building was sold. The interest bearing account was left untouched and last December the money was donated to the veterans memorial project.
Switzer thanked Summerville’s residents, the Summerville Volunteer Fire Department, the Summerville Library, the Summerville Borough Council and Mayor Robert Rupp for their support of the project as well.
State Rep. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, spoke at the event, noting several Bible passages in regards to someone giving up their life for another. The soldier gives up his or her life for the freedom Americans enjoy daily.
He went on to tell the story of Francis Scott Key and the National Anthem. Key was being held on board a British ship during in Baltimore’s harbor. He had successfully negotiated for the release of American prisoners but was prevented from leaving the ship as the British believed that they would take Fort McHenry that night and the prisoner point would be mute.
Flags were not only a symbol but a means of communication at that time. The British, he said, figured the American flag being destroyed would “break the hearts of America’s people.” But by the next morning, despite the barage of cannon fire taken by the fort, the American flag still waved, signaling to the American people on shore that the fort’s inhabitants were not dead nor had they surrendered.
It “broke the hearts of the British,” Dush said. It was from during that experience that Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner, the National Anthem.
“This is a day set aside to honor every man and women who raised their hand and took the oath” to defend this country, Dush said. He noted two examples of brave individuals who gave their lives for others – Army Spec. Ross McGinnis who threw his back over a grenade that had been thrown into the Humvee he was riding in and saving the lives of others in the vehicle; and Army Nurse 1st. Lt. Sharon Lane who during a mortar attack in Vietnam helped the injured to get under the beds and those who couldn’t she covered with mattresses to protect them as best she could.
“Those are the type of people we honor today,” Dush said.
Summerville Council President William Gatehouse became emotional as he addressed the crowd. He noted that the monument dedicated Monday “is a reminder that freedom is not free but has been paid for.” He also said he hoped the veterans memorial would serve as a reminder of the past so “we never have to repeat it.”
The names Summerville men and women who had been killed in action were read by Colleen Cooney as Bertha Reitz handled the tolling of the bell after each name.
As part of the dedication ceremony, wreaths for the Veterans Memorial, for World War II, for the Korean War, for the Vietnam War and for the wars in the Middle East were placed on the memorial. Prior to the wreaths, three flags were raised to fly over the memorial – The United States Flag, the Pennsylvania Flag and the KIA/MIA Flag.
The ceremony ended with the Brookville Honor Guard providing a 21-gun salute and playing taps.
