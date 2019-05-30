SUMMERVILLE — Veterans and Summerville residents gathered together Monday afternoon to honor those service men and women killed in action.
Held at the Summerville Veterans Memorial, the service began with a welcome by Summerville resident Colleen Cooney and an opening prayer by missionary Mark Harris, who has ties to the Summerville area.
Harris also provided the Memorial Day speech, saying that “we owe a debt of gratitude” to the men and women who have sacrificed their lives. It is a “cost of the freedom that we have. For this I say thank you! Thank you for what you do.”
He noted that upon his family’s return to the United States earlier this year he was “saddened” to see the divisiveness that the nation now faces and was “shocked” at how Americans are treating fellow Americans, noting that voicing opinions brings a risk of violence and noted how the Bible tells us that a house divided cannot stand.
He noted that we should view fellow human beings as worthy of respect and warned that the danger to the country is from within, from the growing divisiveness. He questioned if Americans have lost the concept of the valuable gain that comes from hard debate and the freedom of speech.
He said the nation “must preserve that for which they sacrificed,” noting that it was the responsibility of all Americans to do so.
State Rep. Cris Dush also spoke, talking about the sacrifice made by Pvt. Ross McGuiness, of Knox, in jumping on a grenade to save his fellow soldiers. Dush asked “what does it takes to drop your body down for your friends?”
“Those people,” who made the sacrifice and did not return from war, “are the people we honor today.”
Tim Cooney, prior to reading a roll call of those killed in action, read the poem “In Flanders Field” by John McCrae, a Canadian Army doctor, during World War I. The poem talks about the poppies between the rows of crosses that marked those killed during the war and buried in Europe.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 67 also participated in the ceremony by raising the three flags to fly over the memorial – The United States Flag, the Pennsylvania Flag and the KIA/MIA Flag.
The ceremony ended with the Brookville Honor Guard providing a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.