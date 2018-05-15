BROOKVILLE — Residents of the Brookville Area School District may be paying a little more in taxes next year if the proposed budget approved Monday night is adopted by the school board next month.
The proposed budget for the 2018-2019 school year, which will be on public display for 30 days at the district’s administrative office, is slightly less than 4 percent higher than last year’s budget.
The proposed budget calls for $26,220,752 in expenditures, a 3.67 percent or $928,030 increase over this year’s budget.
Business administrator Ellen Neyman broke the budget down, saying that “for every dollar in the budget, 55 cents is spent for instruction.” The remaining 45 cents of each dollar includes 32 cents for support services, including transportation; two cents for non-instructional services and 11 cents for other financing uses, such as the debt service, capital reserve transfer and budgetary reserve.
Neyman said the proposed budget has been prepared based on the current proposal from Gov. Tom Wolf, which is subject to change since the state budget is still uncertain.
Anticipated revenue is $9,054,347 from local sources; $15,232,65 from the state and $519,425 from federal sources. Only the federal income is anticipated to be less in the coming year.
Included in the budget package is the tax schedule for the coming year. Real estate taxes will be 31.0638 mills, a 3.3 percent tax increase, the maximum allowed under Act 1 without exceptions. The district did not seek any exceptions this year. The increase represents 0.9923 mills, Neyman said, with one mill of tax generating $235,736.
The earned income tax and real estate transfer tax will each be 1 percent, and the local services tax will be $10. Those taxes fall under Act 511 and must be shared with municipal governments which have adopted Act 511 resolutions.
The budget also includes a uniform occupation tax of 2000 mills of every resident in the school district. The board reviewed the occupational tax forms, which include the guidelines for exemption. Those who are exempt from paying the tax “are the homemaker, the retired, the unemployed,” Neyman said. “We also have included, as last year, the U. S. military, active status; clergy, as we know that is a legal requirement for us; full-time students and, of course, those who have moved out of our area.” Several revisions, for clarification purposes, were suggested for the three tax levels: labor, skilled labor and professional. Neyman said this year’s tax bills “should come with whatever assessment” was paid last year, but there will be a form included for those who may want to change their assessment level.
Also included as part of the total budget is a proposed capital reserve fund budget in the amount of $200,000. Included in that budget is provision of $150,000 for roofing repairs of the Pinecreek Elementary School and $50,000 for security purposes.
Part of the budget proposal, but not dependent on the general fund budget, is next year’s cafeteria fund budget, which is balanced at $1,001,558. Food services director Becky Kammerdeiner said there will be “no increase in meal prices for the fourth year running.” Next year’s school meal prices will be: Elementary breakfast, $1.25; elementary lunch, $2.15; secondary breakfast, $1.50; secondary lunch, $2.40; and adult lunch, $4.
Revenue sources for the cafeteria budget include $404,570 from local sources; $1,500 from investments; $98,815 in state reimbursements and $498,664 from federal reimbursements.
The board commended Kammerdeiner for her accomplishments in presenting a balanced budget.
“This is just a proposed budget and there are still some things we can look at, not the big budget items, but things that can help reduce some costs for our taxpayers,” said board member Roberta Ganoe.
President Don Gill agreed, saying “this is a working budget,” and changes can be made until the final budget is adopted.
Following a lengthy discussion on the proposed general budget, the board voted 6 to 3 to approve the proposed budget. Voting no were Fred Park, Carol Schindler and Frank Bartley.
The final budget must be approved by the school board in June.
