BROOKVILLE — Senior Taylor Reitz gave her final report Monday night as this year’s student representative to the Brookville Area School Board.
With tears in her voice, Reitz thanked the school board “for this opportunity to participate in the board meetings” during the past year. She said she learned a lot from the experience “and I am grateful for this opportunity.”
She told the board, “on behalf the students, I want to tell you how grateful we are for the experiences we got during this school year. Although there were extenuating circumstances, we really valued all the in-school experiences and the field trips.”
Superintendent Erich May, on behalf the entire board, thanked “Taylor for serving in this capacity as student rep to the Brookville Area School Board. Her monthly reports provided a vital perspective to the board. I would like to think this relationship was mutually beneficial.”
May said he was a student rep to the DuBois Area School Board during his senior year, “and you did a much better job than I did! We congratulate you on your upcoming graduation and wish you all the best. We are really proud of you and really grateful for your participation,” he said.
With an emotional statement, board President Don Gill also congratulated Reitz. “You represented our student body very well. We go back a long way, through basketball,” he said.
She was presented a certificate of recognition as well as her name plate from the meetings.
Following graduation from BAHS, Reitz plans to attend Duquesne University, where she will major in biology for pre-med.