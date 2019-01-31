BROOKVILLE — The trial for Glenn Edward Tetro, 57, of Summerville, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl over a four-year period, began Tuesday before Jefferson County Judge John H. Foradora.
Tetro, co-founder of Brookville Behavioral Health, is charged with 43 counts of rape (felony 1), 86 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (felony 1), nine counts of statutory rape (felony 2), 34 counts of statutory sexual assault (felony 2) and 43 indecent assault charges (misdemeanor one).
In his opening statement, Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said evidence and testimony at the trial will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Tetro sexually assaulted the victim from 1994 to 1998, when she was between the ages of 6 to 10. Charges were filed against Tetro on March 1, 2018.
In his opening statement, Tetro’s attorney, Matthew Thomas Ness, of Worgul, Sarna & Ness, Criminal Defense Attorneys, LLC in Pittsburgh, argued that the commonwealth’s evidence does not show his client is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt for three core reasons:
- Why did the victim wait 20 years to tell anyone in law enforcement?
- The first time the allegations were brought to the legal system’s attention was in 2011 when Tetro and the victim’s mother were in the midst of a “bitter” divorce/child custody battle.
- Tetro will take the stand in his own defense and tell the jury that he never molested the victim.
The victim testified that Tetro and her mother married when she was approximately 6 years old and they moved to a home in Summerville. She characterized their relationship as “normal” and that he treated her like a daughter.
“I loved him like he was my father,” she said, noting that he made her feel special. She admitted that sometimes she became jealous of her mother like when he took her mom on their honeymoon. She said she was happy when her younger sister was born in 1998 and she got some “alone time” with Tetro while her mother was in the hospital.
The victim, emotional at times, admitted that there were aspects to her relationship with Tetro that were not right. She testified that she had memories of four specific incidents of sexual abuse that took place in the “TV room when the sun was shining” or in her bedroom when he tucked her in at night.
She testified that after her sister was born when she was approximately 10 years old the sexual acts stopped, adding that Tetro told her, “Honey, we can’t do this anymore.”
The victim testified that the first time she told her mother about the incidents was years later after learning about sex education in a high school health class. She said they were taught how abstinence was important and that it was important to wait until marriage. It was then she said she realized her stepfather had touched her inappropriately. She said she went home and told her mother, who started asking questions.
When the victim’s mother later took her and her siblings to the former Days Inn in Brookville so that they could be alone and asked more questions about what the victim had said about Tetro, the victim testified that she still didn’t talk about it because she was afraid of breaking up her mother’s marriage and that her younger sisters would hate her and not believe her.
In 2008, the victim’s mother filed for divorce. In 2011, during a custody evaluation, the victim said she was interviewed by a doctor, who she told about the sexual assaults.
“I thought I would be able to finally be set free. I thought that was my chance but nothing happened,” she said. “Absolutely nothing.”
In August 2017, the victim said she sought counseling from PASSAGES Inc. She said she discovered that being a victim of sexual assault she needed to come forward before she turned 30 years old.
The jury listened to two telephone calls that the victim, while wearing a wire, had with Tetro in February of 2018 during the police investigation. At one point in one of the conversations, Tetro can be heard saying, “Remember that night I said sorry we can’t do this anymore. Young ladies don’t do this. I want you to grow up to be a beautiful young lady.” In one call, the victim asks Tetro if he loved her or was it just a sexual thing. He is heard telling her, “It was a sexual perversion.”
Under cross examination by the defense, the victim was asked about what she or her stepfather were wearing, what time of day it was, where her mother was and how the sexual acts started or stopped but she testified that she couldn’t recall. She denied that her decision to come forward had anything to do with influencing the custody case between her mother and Tetro in 2011. Ness also noted that the victim came forward again in 2017 at the height of the “Me Too” movement.
The victim’s mother testified that nothing stood out between her husband and the victim’s relationship during the time of the allegations.
The victim’s mother recalled her daughter coming to her when she was about 15 or 16 years old and telling her that she was sitting in a class and had “a memory or dream of Glenn wanting her to touch him.” She said the victim said she did not touch him. She testified that she asked the victim how did she know he wanted her to touch him and that the victim told her she didn’t know. She said she chose to take her children to the hotel to see if she could get any more information out of her daughter. She said the victim told her that there was nothing else to remember.
The victim’s mother said she decided to go back home with the children and when she got there, her husband accused her of trying to ruin his career. She said he told her that if anything ever becomes of this he will let it be known that she (the victim’s mother) knew about it all along.
Under cross examination, Ness asked the victim’s mother if she had told Glenn that if he didn’t give her everything she wanted in the divorce, she would have the victim tell the court she was abused by him and she had all of her children evaluated.
“I thought the evaluator was representing the court officially and would go to the legal system,” the victim’s mother said. “I thought it was the court.” The victim “thought it was the court.”
On March 1, 2018, the date Tetro was arrested, Ness said the victim’s mother filed an emergency petition to try to get custody of her younger children.
“I don’t see what’s ruthless about getting custody when he is in jail,” the victim’s mother said. “I don’t carry a vengeful spirit towards him.”
The trial continues today.
