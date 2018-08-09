REYNOLDSVILLE — The challenge seems simple enough – eat a sandwich in 48 minutes and you get it for free. The catch is the sandwich is 48 inches long and weighs about 9 pounds. If you don’t eat in the time allotted, you pay $59.99.
The event took place recently at the Sub Hub in Reynoldsville. Owner Dave Wruble came up with the idea.
“I just felt that the food challenge would be something to draw people to town,” he said. He also used the event to raise money for the American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) Ride for New Life. Previously, Wruble arranged the National Bluberry Pie eating contest at the Reynoldsville Red, White and Blueberry Festival in July.
The two challengers were competitive eaters Dan “Killer” Kennedy of West Decatur in Clearfield County and Darron “Eats” Breeden of Orange, Virginia.
Kennedy is the blueberry pie eating champion, downing 36 five-inch pies in just 10 minutes to set the record.
Both men are ranked competitive eaters in different organizations.
“If you’re basically signed for either eating organization, either Major League Eating (MLE) or All Pro Eating (APE), you’re ranked in a system,” Kennedy explained. Breeden is the eighth ranked eater in the world in the MLE organization, and Kennedy is ranked fourth in the APE.
“You’re considered a professional if you’ve ever participated in a pro contest or basically won money in a pro contest,” he said.
For his part, Breeden said he started his journey by doing restaurant challenges and eventually found himself in head to head competitions (like the Nathan’s Hot Dog competition, an MLE event held on July 4th every year). In this case, he was competing with Kennedy for bragging rights and for the WWE-style belt that had been specifically made for this event.
It is interesting to note that both men said they had a weight problem prior to starting their careers. It’s only after losing that weight that they entered the world of competitive eating. They both remain surprisingly thin considering what they do.
Wruble prepared the sandwiches just prior to the event. They contained about 4 1/2 pounds of meat, 1 pound of cheese, more than a pound of bun and various toppings. The total weight for everything, including the dressing, was 9.1 pounds.
With cameras rolling to film the event for each eater’s website, the men wished each other luck and dove in. Kennedy’s daughter, Kyleigh “Carbo Cutie” Kennedy, was the official time keeper. She said she travels with him to support him and “(watch) him do what he loves.”
A small crowd had gathered on the Main Street sidewalk to take in the event as Kennedy and Breeden stuffed their sandwiches down. Passing vehicles slowed briefly to watch the action, many smiling, while some shook their heads in disbelief as they drove away.
Despite their competitive spirits, their friendship shone through as each checked on the other while devouring the sandwiches section by section and pushing each other to the finish.
When it was over, it was Breeden who raised the belt in victory with a time of 18:44. Kennedy was right behind him with a time of 18:57. Nothing was left of either sandwich on the table and neither man had to pay $59.99 for his sandwich since they easily beat the 48 minute time limit.
Breeden employed a different strategy to gain the win.
“I’m not going to lie. Yes, I kind of used a cheap strategy by pouring water on the bread, so that might have given me a little edge there,” he said.
“It was a really close one. Dan did a heck of job,” he added.
