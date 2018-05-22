BROOKVILLE — Henry Kissinger, the Cuban Missile Crisis, hurricanes, typhoons and drones are a few of the vivid memories of America’s veterans living at The Laurels on the campus of Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville. They shared their stories last week at a gathering held in commemoration of Armed Forces Day.
David Welton, who retired from the U. S. Air Force in 1988 after 26 years of service, remembers being trapped during a typhoon when he was stationed in the Philippines.
“I was in research and development,” he said. “I was involved with the development of drones, and guess who was against us. The pilots. The reason drones were originated, and I was involved in that aspect, was to save the pilots. There were areas where it was very dangerous to fly into, and there was a good chance of being shot down. We would send the drone in, to save their lives. But they were afraid we were going to take their jobs away from them.”
Darr Briggs, who served in the U. S. Navy, said his four years in the service “was a good experience for me. It helped me mature, and I recommend that all young people do some sort of service for their nation.”
Jack Johnston also served in the U. S. Navy. “I went around the world in the first destroyer I served on,” and also went through a typhoon. His ship was also involved in a collision, but only “one sailor was injured.
Lanny Ferraro served in the U. S. Navy from 1951-54. “I graduated from Summerville High School on June 7 and went to the Navy on June 11. At 17 I was on what they called a kiddie cruise and was to get out the day before I was 21,” he said. “It was quite fascinating. I was on a destroyer. The most exciting thing was sitting at the helm and taking the ship alongside (a tanker) to refuel at sea.”
Ralph Minich entered the U. S. Navy in 1948. “The most excitement I had was aboard a destroyer,” he said. “We were coming into Norfolk and the Missouri, battleship of the President, was grounded right there and we had to stay around until it was ungrounded. They brought in all kinds of ships to pull it out.”
Ken Himes had a 20-year-career in the U. S. Air Force. “I liked it or I wouldn’t have stayed,” he said. He recalled a time during a conflict between Israel and Syria, when then-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was in the Middle East. “We went to a lot of countries. Wherever Kissinger wanted to go, that’s where we went,” he said. “It was supposed to be 10 days, and we came back 41 days later. We ran out of everything,” he said.
David Hartley was visiting his father for the celebration. Both are U. S. Army veterans.
Harold Hartley served from 1952 to 1954 and remembers his experiences with guard duty in Iceland. “The Northern Lights when you are out there guarding the radio towers at night seem like they come down and wrap around you. It was exciting and that was interesting,” he said.
His son retired in 2004 after serving 20 years. He retired as a master sergeant U. S. Army Special Forces.
Ken Sprankle learned damage control during his four years in the U. S. Navy. He worked in the carpenter shop, which “was in charge of the boats to take the crew to shore. I was in charge of the admirals and the captains,” he said. “They were a little classier.”
When there was a fire aboard ship, putting it out “was everybody’s job.” In talking about his days on the ship, “the only time I saw it rough was when we went right straight through a hurricane,” Sprankle said. “The waves were coming right over the flight deck. I couldn’t believe it.”
Several of the veterans remembered the Cuban Missile Crisis. One of the veterans said, “we put in a full day and a half running the engines, waiting to go. It was that close.” They all agreed that “people don’t know how serious it was.”
The Armed Forces Day celebration was hosted by Christine Nichols, director of The Laurels, and Alyssa Snyder, life enhancement coordinator. Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of May, paying tribute and honor to members of the military.
