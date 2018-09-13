BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board will continue to look into the feasibility of creating one campus for all Brookville students, a struggle that has been going on for nearly 50 years. At its monthly work session Monday night, all board members present agreed that is the way to prepare for the future, when money is available.
The board agreed that the feasibility study presented earlier this year has “answered a lot of questions,” but there are still many more questions to be answered.
Board president Don Gill said that from previous discussions he believes the board is wanting to know “what it looks like if we go to one campus. Where do we go from here? What do we want?”
Board member Frank Bartley suggested that leasing modular structures might be a less expensive option for a new school wing. “That’s housing for kids that can be done on almost any type of land. If it’s a money situation, it might be something to consider.” He said with several modular home manufacturers nearby, “it’s a possibility” to be considered.
Board member Rick Ortz said, “If we are going to do this, do it right the first time. But I would need to know how much is it going to cost to give us the perfect campus and just what is the perfect campus? What are we looking for? I could never have an opinion on it until I see what it is and what the cost is.”
Kerith Strano Taylor said, “If Plancon money (reimbursement from the state) is not available, I am not interested in starting something that we are going to have to foot the whole bill for. The hope that Plancon money is going to open up any time soon is slim,” as there is now a moratorium on state aid for school building projects. “Personally I think it is an exercise in what would we do if money were available. We could come up with a dream plan,” she said. “I don’t think we have the resources to fund this.”
“I for one would like to see how far we can go in case money becomes available,” Bartley said.
Board member Carol Schindler said the need for a larger cafeteria, gym and playground “seems like a lot more than we anticipated. I’m just wondering if another option would be to build a free-standing building beside Hickory Grove.”
Several members expressed concern that a separate building would be a greater cost, since Hickory Grove was prepared for expansion during its last renovation. At that time “all the infrastructure was oversized. If we build a new building, we have to buy HVAC and build all the guts that are already built,” Taylor said.
Board member Fred Park told the board that “back in 1970 was the first attempt to make this one campus. There were five or six elementary schools at that time and there would have been one campus. The school in Emerickville burned and there was a need for an elementary school, so the six-room Pinecreek School was built. Had that school not burnt, everybody would be here.
“Let’s go ahead now to about 1998 and a second attempt to make this one campus. Plans were drawn up, lots of discussion and things were going along real smoothly. There was going to be a new elementary school back of Terri Glen. Then there was a change of two members on the board and that all went down to what we have now – revamping Northside and Pinecreek went from six rooms up to about 16 rooms. When we make a decision it’s going to last a long time. We can’t do this every year, so whatever it is that we decide to do, it’s going to be this way for a while,” Park said.
Superintendent Robin Fillman reminded the board that “we started this conversation as a way to save money. We were talking about possibly selling Northside and moving Northside to Pinecreek to save $50,000 a year in utility costs. Somehow that morphed into a feasibility study.”
The board asked business administrator Ellen Neyman to prepare some financial information about the annual cost of financing the $13 million cost outlined in the feasibility study. “We can come up with the perfect design, but if we don’t have 50 cents on the dollar coming from Harrisburg, I don’t see this board saying, ‘Yeah, we are going to spend our own money and raise tax dollars,’” Taylor said.
When the board meets in regular session next Monday night it will review that information and draft a motion on what steps are to be taken next.
“It’s about moving forward, not about spending money,” Gill said.
