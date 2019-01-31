BROOKVILLE — For Willow Run Sanctuary, this winter season has been a particularly difficult one, and its dedicated volunteers are asking for the public’s help.
Jefferson County Humane Officer Debbie McAndrew said that due to “uncommon” issues arising in the past couple of months, WRS needs additional support.
After seizing seven Coonhound puppies and two adult dogs from a terrible situation, the need for warmer housing was realized, McAndrew said. WRS Founder Margo Stefanic kept the puppies in her cottage with space heaters, which unfortunately doubled the sanctuary’s electric bill. There was also an issue with the gas line, so Stefanic purchased two kerosene heaters for the kennel.
“Toys and treats make nice gifts for rescue animals, but what about the nonprofit group that takes care of them?” McAndrew said. “Who pays the electric and insurance bills for the vehicle to transport sick animals to the vet? These bills are a harsh reality to rescues like WRS.”
Caring for the animals also takes a physical toll on volunteers, and Stefanic is always 100 percent dedicated to the animals, never taking a break, McAndrew says. She has a particular passion for rescuing senior animals others might turn away.
The sanctuary is also home to a goat, pony, pig, rabbits, chickens and more than 100 cats, McAndrew says. Every animal has access to a heated water bucket in the winter.
Because WRS is considered a “mini farm,” it runs into problems more conventional animal shelters may not face, such as frozen water and trudging through the snow to get to the animals, McAndrew says. It’s always a “balancing act” to juggle the cost of food, bedding and utilities.
The majority of these farm animals come to WRS through McAndrew’s humane work, she said. The winter season makes it a lot tougher to provide the proper care.
“The animals have an increased need of food,” McAndrew said. “For most of the farm animals, digestion causes warmth, so they eat a lot to keep warm.”
WRS received a vast amount of support after rescuing the Coonhounds, and also for its panel fundraiser to build a roof over the kennel-fencing area in November, McAndrew says. Bad weather put a dent in plans to finish the panel project, but all financial goals were met.
“Thankfully, we have wonderful and caring followers who support our sanctuary,” she said.
Donations can be mailed to 381 East Branch Road, Brookville, PA 15825, or may be made by searching Willow Run Sanctuary on PayPal. For further information, visit or message the WRS Facebook page, or call McAndrew at 814-590-2180.
