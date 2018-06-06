BROOKVILLE — Brookside Senior Living is a senior living facility that prides themselves on being family owned and operated since its inception in 1997. The relationship between their workers and the residence is a large part of creating a homelike environment.
Owners Kristen and Steve Mazzaferro and Tom Guthridge took the time to recognize four of their workers for making a great achievement recently. They honored four Brookville graduates – Erin Fulmer, Heather McCleary, Bailey Thrush, and Dontae Constable – who have been working at Brookside throughout high school.
Kristen Mazzaferro expressed her happiness with the students, saying, “It has been a pleasure to have all four of these graduates as employees at the facility. All have worked hard, have been good to the residents, and will definitely accomplish any goals they set their minds to.”
Erin Fulmer recently graduated from Butler county Community College with her associate’s degree in nursing. She worked for the facility while she was in high school from 2011 to 2013 as a dietary assistant. She left after graduating high school and became a licensed practical nurse. She decided she wanted to continue her schooling to become a registered nurse, but needed a job that would work around her schooling hours.
She remembered how nice it was working there in high school, and decided to try coming back. “They were willing to work with my schedule, so that helped make the decision,” she said. She has been working at Brookside for the past three years as an LPN while working towards becoming an RN. She has accepted an RN position at Penn Highlands Brookville.
Heather McCleary graduated from Brookville Area High School this year. She has been working at the facility as a dietary assistant since August 2016. At Brookville, she was a class committee member, and in German club. She also works at Crayon Castle and babysits. In her free time she enjoys painting. She plans to attend Clarion University in the fall to major in speech-language pathology.
She talked about why she enjoyed working at Brookside, saying “I love all the residents, they’re all unique.”
The residents were a major part of why all the students enjoyed working at the facility.
Bailey Thrush also graduated from Brookville Area High school this year. He has been with the facility as a dietary assistant since October of 2016. At Brookville he was a member of history club, pulse club, cross country track and field, and baseball. He plans to attend Penn State DuBois in the fall to major in information technology.
Similar to McCleary, he also said that he enjoys the residents at the facility, adding that “it was a good experience; helping people is good.”
Dontae Constable is the final worker to have graduated from Brookville Area High School this year. He has been a dietary assistant since May 2015. While in high school he was a three year letter winner on the wrestling team, a two time state qualifier on the state championship team, and on the 2017 fourth place team. He spends his free time playing basketball with friends at the park, hunting, fishing, and going on runs. He plans to attend Millersville University in the fall to major in nursing.
He also likes the time he gets to spend with the residents saying, “I like interacting with the elderly and hearing their stories.”
Brookside was happy to get to honor these hard workers for moving on to the next chapter of their lives. Both Kristen and Steve Mazzaferro wish all the graduates good luck with all their future endeavors.
