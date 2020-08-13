BROOKVILLE — A box truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 crashed over the side of the North Fork Bridge, resulting in the death of a New York resident Saturday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
State police did not provide a name of the deceased, but did say the person who suffered a fatal injury was a passenger from Brooklyn, New York. State police also did not provide any identifying information about the driver in the initial crash report.
The accident occurred around 1 p.m. near mile marker 79 in the Brookville Borough, dispatching Brookville, Pinecreek, and Reynoldsville volunteer fire departments to the scene.
According to state police, the driver lost control of the 2019 Mitsubishi box truck he was driving and struck a concrete barrier on the right side of the road. He then crossed both lanes of traffic and struck the left concrete barrier, driving along it before leaving the road.
The truck then crashed to the bottom of the bridge, into the Walter Dick Memorial Park, narrowly missing the swinging bridge, and coming to rest in the trees on the side of the creek. According to the release, both occupants were ejected on impact.
The truck then caught fire and was fully involved when the first responders arrived on scene, according to emergency personnel. Jefferson County Dispatch was advised of two patients with severe injuries.
A Lifeflight helicopter was called to Penn Highlands Brookville for emergency transportation of the driver. The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced the passenger dead at the scene, according to PSP.
Pennsylvania State Police considered the crash scene a crime scene and shut down access to the park and dam from Water Plant Road Saturday.
Chris Clark, Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services deputy director, said this bridge has been a major point of concern for some time.
“I think the response agencies that respond right up there, Brookville and Pine Creek, would both agree that the way the road is laid out is just not the best,” Clark said. “But whenever that was designed the speed limits were a lot lower, and vehicles were a lot different, they were heavier.”
He said he believes anyone in the area can agree that it’s not the safest, and that the approach into the bridge is bad. Clark said it’s always bad to have a turn leading into a bridge.
“The first time that humanity decided to take on gravity, it was destined for problems. I think they could definitely have safer bridges, but I can’t see a bridge ever being 100 percent safe. Just because of the nature of the beast, the height aspect, and accidents happen,” he said.
Many Brookville locals are familiar with the curve in the road leading up to the bridge, and will often avoid it altogether, as many firefighters noted at the scene of the accident.
“There’s thousands of people a day, probably tens of thousands who are not familiar with it, so it’s always going to be an issue,” Clark said.
More information is expected to come as the investigation continues.