There is nothing like a Holy Ghost filled church convention to shake out the cobwebs that may have accumulated in heart, mind and soul over the winter months.
It is refreshing to walk into a room and hear everyone greeting others as “Brother” or “Sister,” and know that it’s not just a polite greeting, but a genuine greeting of affection for another member of a very special family — the family of God.
It is inspiring to see children, especially the preschoolers and early elementary age kids, participating in the music, the testimonies and the fellowship. Sometimes their questions can be quite profound, requiring a quick silent plea of “Lord, help me!” before an answer is given. At other times their observations can be so unique that you don’t know whether to laugh or cry or both.
Hearing the bishops and ministers explain the Word of God in a message special to that convention often leaves a yearning to hear more, to learn more. Sometimes you just aren’t ready for the benediction; you want the speaker to keep on speaking because the anointing of the Lord is so strong.
During the times of fellowship after the services, there comes a bonding that is rarely broken. Brothers and sisters gather, sometimes in small groups and sometimes in larger groups, to give witness of how the Lord has blessed and guided through trials and hardships since the last assembly. Hearing the stories of victory over a common enemy gives strength to prepare for and face the next battle that may already be on the horizon.
But there are down sides to the convention, too. One is seeing the people who attend only to be seen. They have no real desire to serve the Lord, as evidenced by their lifestyles. But one of the toughest times is when it is time to say good-bye and walk out the door, each to return to their own homes. Often it is midnight or later before the last good-bye is spoken and the last hug is given, especially on the closing night of the convention.
But for just a few hours a group of people — ranging in age from 2 to 92 this time — came together in a little country church in Columbiana, Ohio, to be refreshed, renewed, revitalized, to be able to carry on the work and the ministries that the Lord has given. As a dear friend and co-worker from many years ago could have said, had she been assigned to cover the convention, truly “a good time was had by all.”
One of the best parts of the convention is the laughter, not because dirty jokes are being told, but because amusing life stories are being shared. Some of the predicaments our brothers and sisters found themselves in since the last convention reminded me of this story.
Nuts in the Cemetery
On the outskirts of a small town, there was a big, old pecan tree just inside the cemetery fence. One day, two boys filled up a bucketful of nuts and sat down by the tree, out of sight, and began dividing the nuts. “One for you, one for me, one for you, one for me,” said one boy. Several of the nuts dropped and rolled down toward the fence.
As they were dividing the nuts, another boy came riding along the road on his bicycle. As he passed, he thought he heard voices from inside the cemetery. He slowed down and sure enough, he heard, “One for you, one for me . . .” In an instant he just knew what it was. He jumped back on his bike and raced to find someone to tell about what he had heard.
Just around the bend he met an old man with a cane, hobbling along. “Come here quick,” said the boy, “you won’t believe what I heard! The devil and God are down at the cemetery dividing up the souls!” The man said, “Beat it kid, can’t you see it’s hard for me to walk?” When the boy insisted though, the man hobbled slowly to the cemetery.
Standing by the fence they heard, “One for you, one for me. One for you, One for me.” The old man whispered, “Boy, you’ve been telling me the truth. Let’s see if we can see God.” Shaking with fear, they peered through the fence, yet were still unable to see anything. The old man and the boy gripped the wrought iron bars of the fence tighter and tighter as they tried to get a glimpse of God. At last they heard, “One for you, one for me. That’s all . . . now let’s go get those nuts by the fence and we’ll be done!”
They say the old man had the lead for a good half-mile before the kid finally passed him on his bike!”
q q q
Thought for the week — Words that sink in are whispered, not shouted.
