What a way to begin the week.
From art activities, to great music, to games, dancing among the bubbles (foam), food and more, the first few days of the Brookville Laurel Festival have definitely been a success.
On Monday night alone, the downtown was packed with families. Unconfirmed reports suggest at least 1,000 people were downtown. From young children to teens to adults, everyone looked to be having a great time.
Kids playing and dancing under a sea of foam brought many a smile to the faces of onlookers. It was just simple, wholesome fun for families to enjoy. The queen and some members of her court got into the fun as they agreed to sit for a “pie in the face” activity. (Be sure to check out our Facebook page for two short videos from the pie in the face event.)
For many of us who had never heard of “pickle” ball that is no longer the case. The free game drew young kids to older adults, some of who were quite good hitting the plastic ball with the short bats. Sometimes a game was fast and furious and sometimes it faltered as someone missed a ball hit by an opponent. But no matter the skill level, all were enjoying the game on Main Street.
With Main Street blocked off residents and visitors to Brookville were able to stroll from activity to activity without having to worry about traffic. Some of the photos from various events (as of Tuesday) can be seen in today’s edition and more will follow.
Another special part of this year’s Laurel Festival is a special cancellation stamp at the Post Office. Envelopes get stamped with the Brookville Laurel Festival logo. This is mainly of interest to stamp collectors and is being advertised through the Postal Service nationwide. What a great way to put Brookville on the map. Punxsutawney has become known around the world as the “weather capital” because of Groundhog Day and Ridgway is famous for the “Rendezvous” that brings in woodcarvers from across the nation and overseas. The Brookville Laurel Festival may become an annual event that draws in people in the same way. The cancellation stamp puts the festival name out across the country and may be the first thing that sparks someone to Google the event, or possibly plan to visit the area during the festival. A lofty idea, maybe but any festival doesn’t start out as a major event but grows to it. So far this week is showing a good foundation for the Brookville Laurel Festival to become one of those well-known festivals in the years to come. Besides Punxsutawney Phil was the creation of several far-thinking gentlemen in that borough. Maybe, here we can discover the Legend of the Laurel. It’s just a thought.
