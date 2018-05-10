How do you describe a mother?
The best way I know is to tell you about my mother, known to her kids and grandkids as “Mom” and “Grammie.”
I am fortunate to say I have known her all my life, because we are blessed to still have her with us. I can say I have the best mother in the world, because she was selected by God to be my mother – the best mother for me – and He never gives anything but the best.
He knew I would need a mother who would teach me to love him, to know how to read and study my Bible, not to cover up my Bible with papers, other books or whatever I didn’t feel like putting away; and to know the importance of being in church every time the doors were open. We still talk often about a revival being held at the church one month. Mom and Dad were both working full-time jobs and all four of us girls were still in school, which meant homework at night. Throw in fixing supper, doing laundry and whatever other housework needed to be done, and you had all the ingredients for a very busy 10 days. But we never missed one service of that revival. Mom taught us a valuable lesson that week.
Mom taught us to complete any job we started, even if it means staying up half the night or missing out on “fun” things we might have preferred doing. More times than I care to remember Mom stayed up well past midnight helping us with a project or lesson or something that had to be done, when she could have just as easily been snuggled under the blankets sleeping.
Mom taught us that it truly is more blessed to give than to receive. We learned that there can be more real joy in seeing the sparkle in a child’s eyes or the “you didn’t forget me” look on a grandparent’s face than comes from opening a gift that is really something you never wanted or can’t use.
Mom taught us that the simple pleasures are often the best. If you were to ask me or my sisters what are our favorite childhood memories, probably one of the most frequent answers would be when all six of us would get in the car, with Dad driving, of course, stop for an ice cream cone, and just go somewhere for a ride while enjoying our ice cream. That is still a favorite pastime, at least for me.
Mom taught us by example to put others ahead of ourselves. I can still remember Mom cutting a half-gallon of ice cream into what was supposedly six equal pieces. But somehow her piece was never quite as big as the rest, because she always gave a larger portion to Dad. She always made sure that our plates or bowls were filled before she got her serving of breakfast or supper or whatever meal we were having.
Mom taught us that loyalty matters, whether it is to one’s family, one’s life partner or even to a stranger, such as the President of the United States. She taught us that loyalty is an all-the-time quality, in the bad times as well as the good. Fair weather friends are a dime a dozen; true friends are priceless.
She taught me so much more, and like every good, conscientious mother, Mom taught us the cardinal rule: Always put on clean underwear when you are going out, just in case you end up going to the hospital. Trust me, it can happen.
Do I love my mom? You had better believe it! Do I pray for my mom? Every day! Am I proud of my mom? Again, you had better believe it. And do I wish her the best that life has to offer, not only as we celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend, but every day of her life? You bet!
Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, and to all the other moms who have shown me what a really good mom is.
q q q
Thought for the week – Life gave me the gift of you.
