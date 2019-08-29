Although most of us haven’t heard them, school bells have been ringing around the country for the past few days.
Stopping in one of the kindergarten classes early Monday morning, about an hour after school had started, I had to chuckle as nearly all the children in the class were asking their very-patient teacher, “Is it play time yet?”
As I listened to them and saw their enthusiasm, I was reminded of some other things children have said:
- When I serve ice cream, I put it in the microwave for about 20 seconds to soften before scooping it out. My grandson, Alex, was visiting from Michigan. When I went to get him some ice cream, he saw me placing the carton in the microwave. He said, “Wait, Grandma, wait!! In Michigan we eat our ice cream frozen!!
- My little boy always seemed to have a solution for everything. I often wished I could step inside his simple world for a day. One day, when he wanted me to buy him a toy, I tried to explain that I didn’t have any money. “Well, just write a check,” he said excitedly, thinking he had solved an adult dilemma.
- Our son was 4 years old when our daughter was born. At the hospital, before taking him home, my husband said to him, “When we get home we’re gonna have a toast.” Our son replied, “Okay, Daddy, but I want butter on mine.”
- One day my 5-year-old informed me that she didn’t have to go to school to learn, because she could remember everything by taking a picture. She said she had a camera in her head she takes pictures with it to help her remember things. So I asked, “Then how is it you always seem to forget about picking up your toys?” She replied, “Sometimes I forget to put film in it.”
- I sat down with my 3-year-old daughter who was playing at her dollhouse. I asked her which doll I could be and she replied, “The one that does the dishes.”
- When my 5-year-old daughter came home from school on the bus, I paused the conference call I was on to ask how her day was. She responded, “Sh-h-h-h, go back to work. I have a list of things I want you to buy me with the money you’re making!”
When I got back to the office I found the following little prayer on a webpage, and think it is something every teacher could use, whether they are in a kindergarten or college classroom:
Dear God,
As countless teachers begin to prepare for a new school year ahead, grant them an abundance of your wisdom. Prepare their hearts to welcome and love our loved ones, and may we make sure to show them love and respect in return. Give them grace as they help students who aren’t thriving, courage to say what needs to be said, tools and knowledge on how and when to speak love, and strength when they feel weak. When they feel unseen, remind them that no moment goes unnoticed. They are shaping the future in one million small – yet incredibly important – ways every day. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the gift of learning they share with our children. Bless them, Lord, and may they see even just a glimpse of how their faithfulness will forever impact generations to come. Amen.
Thought for the week — Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching. (Lin Pernille)