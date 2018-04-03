We are bombarded daily with bad news. So much so we begin to think that is all there is.
As I comptemplated what to write this week, my cellphone has beeped and flashed news banners across its screen. A few words and then the screen goes blank again, back to its locked mode. The first banner tells me there are reports of an active shooter at the YouTube headquarters in California and emergency response personnel are on the scene. The second comes a short while later with an update of multiple people injured in the shooting. A third banner tells me if I don’t eat these 10 foods often enough, I may be seriously lacking in important nutrients.
Bad news it seems abounds.
The breath of spring for me has not been the green grass and the beginning of spring flowers to pop their heads above the soil. No this week, that fresh breeze that clears the mind of the bad news is realizing how many good things are happening within our community. Some are good on their own; others have sprung up in reaction to the bad news.
Just last week the Brookville Area School District brought in a panel of experts in law enforcement, court and emergency response. This panel went through the steps of what happens when the school is made aware of a threat. They were speaking to students in grades 7-12. I’m sure it caused some to consider possible actions in a new light.
As kids many of us heard from parents or grandparents about pranks they may have sprung on classmates at school. While the pranks of gluing desk drawers shut or filling a locker with balloons or even a room might have been common 50 or more years ago, its seems as the years have gone by those pranks have gotten more serious. The pulling of fire alarms was mentioned during the assembly as an example of what kids used to do to get out of a test or just to get out of class early on a warm, spring day. By my time in high school kids didn’t pull the fire alarm. We would end up having a bomb threat. If the purpose was to get out of school early, that never seemed to happen. We’d end up exiting the school in a preset pattern and then mill around while the school was checked. No bombs were ever found. We’d simply end up going back to our classes and finishing out the school day.
Today, such threats are seen in a more serious light because of shootings that have happened in schools across this country. That was brought home to the students as they were told it isn’t a joke and while they may not intend it as anything else, it is not the intention that is considered. What is considered is what effect the “threat” had on the school community and the community at large.
You may wonder where is the good news in this. The good news is that students are being informed and asked to share suggestions on how their school can be made safer. They are being asked to let someone know if they think something is wrong with a fellow classmate or if they hear or see something. Their suggestions are being taken seriously. They are being asked to be a part of the solution.
We have intelligent students in our school that often want to help. The school administration and law enforcement understands this and is opening a way not only for students to get involved but also a way to help a child before that child ever thinks of doing the unthinkable. Students can step in when someone is being bullied. Often bullies don’t confront groups but go after someone who seems alone and weaker. Students standing together against bullying can help put a stop to it. Or if they think a student is asking outside what is normal for them, they can alert a teacher or a counselor. That teacher or counselor may then be able to step in to make sure the student is OK and if not, be able to get him or her some help.
And anything that will keep our schools safe so that students can study and learn rather than worry about “active shooters” is definitely good news.
There was more good news this week as three elementary students took some top prizes in the Faternal Order of the Eagles Childrens Art Contest. Two brothers – Luke and Ty Fiscus, of Brookville – took first place in the third and fourth grade divisions, respectively, at the international level. The contest includes all of the United States and Canada. This year was a first for the local FOE as Luma Stein, of Brookville, a third grade student at Hickory Grove Elementary, took the very top honor of being selected as the Grand Prize Winner. While there have been first place winners, this is the first time that FOE #983 has had one of its artists take the grand prize.
Yes, we seem surrounded with bad news each and every day. But then, there it is, like a ray of sunshine or a warm spring breeze. News about youth who are ready to provide input and be “pillars of their school community” or news about children attaining international levels through their creative drawings. No it isn’t earthshattering news, but it’s important to take note of the good less we get swallowed up by all the sad and terrible things happening in our world today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.