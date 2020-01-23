Time is slipping away from us.
Looking at the calendar, it’s hard to believe there is only a week left in January. Where did the month go? When I was younger, it seemed like January just dragged by, with nothing to do and nowhere to go. Now, the month has zipped by, with many planned chores still undone.
I looked at one of the calendars I received for Christmas and saw that there are only 337 days until Christmas – that mean’s there are only 288 shopping days left! Wow, I’ve got to get organized and busy!
But even closer than Christmas is Valentine’s Day. We only have 21 days left to find those perfect valentines that will brighten someone’s day – less if they have to go through the mail.
A couple weeks ago my sister saw a news report in which a gentleman in a nursing home has a request this year: He hopes that someone will send him a valentine.
Maj. Bill White is a retired Marine. He served in World War II, earning a Purple Heart for surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima. He is now 104 years old and resides in an assisted living center in California.
One of Maj. Bill’s hobbies is scrapbooking, and he hopes to get valentines from near and far to add to his collection.
It wouldn’t take a lot of effort, cost or time to send a valentine to Maj. Bill. But it could bring a lot of happiness to someone who was injured serving our country and has held onto that pride for 75 years.
If you would like to send a valentine to Maj. Bill, the address is:
Operation Valentine
ATTN:Hold for Maj. Bill White, USMC (Ret)
The Oaks at Inglewood
6725 Inglewood Avenue
Stockton, CA 95207
I’m sure Maj. Bill will look at every valentine he receives, and might even track them on a map or something.
When choosing a valentine to send to Maj. Bill, it might be nice to think a little closer to home. Perhaps there are others in hospitals or nursing homes, or even still living in their own home, who are lonely and would enjoy receiving a valentine. While it’s always nice to know that someone took a few minutes to think about you, it’s even nicer when they do something more than think about you.
Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate and share the love we have for others. Although it is most often thought of as a day for romance, one tradition tells us the first valentine was actually a note from an imprisoned priest to his parishioners.
Perhaps you know someone who could use a little extra love from a friend when Valentine’s Day rolls around. Why not send a valentine? It will cost you little, but the rewards might be more than ever anticipated.
Thought for the week — Sometimes the heart sees what is invisible to the eye. (H. Jackson Brown Jr.)