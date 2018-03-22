Change is in the air.
It seems to be this year’s theme, at least for this first half. We will have to wait and see what fate has in store for us all as the year progresses.
While earlier this year I experienced the change of returning to the Brookville area and joining the staff at the Jeffersonian-Democrat, I find that others are also experiencing such changes in their lives.
Two individuals will see a change in their roles by the end of the month while a third has already experienced that transition. Bill Sherman will be retiring by the end of the month. He has held the helm of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging for some time. And while the JCAAA has tripled its assets from $1 million when he first began working there in 1992 to the current $5 million balance, he doesn’t take all the credit for the improving, noting that some of it was inherited from previous helm masters. A true mark of a leader, he shares the praise of a job well done.
During his tenure he notes that the organization has “been in the position to eliminate all waiting lists for services.” We agree with Bill, that is a “wonderful thing.”
But there is no worry about the JCAAA as Bill prepares to retire because Molly McNutt is ready to step into the role and continue to lead the JCAAA into the future. She has been the agency’s deputy director for more than six years and has the skills and knowledge so important to this leadership role.
I’m looking forward to seeing how the future unfolds for the agency under Molly’s leadership. She has worked closely with Bill and plans to focus, along with the board of directors, on “maximizing the quality of life, independence, health and safety of older adults through strategic planning and partnerships with other entities in the community.”
Yes, Molly is definitely a wise choice for this changing of the guard at the JCAAA.
Another change has also taken place in Brookville. Tonya Woodel has been named the new Brookville Chamber of Commerce’s executive director.
A Brookville native, Tonya returned to the area once her son was born. She was employed as a music teacher in South Carolina and also worked for Early Head Start when she returned to town. She has a plan to see the Chamber grow and be a resource to area businesses. She understands the need to balance progress with traditional in Historic Brookville.
I look forward to seeing her efforts come to fruition.
It seems change is being noticed by others as well. At Tuesday’s borough council meeting Councilman Dave Ferringer noted that the borough was “moving in the right direction” and everyone one was “working as a team.” Moving in the right direction tells me that a change has occurred and it was a good change.
Yes, there are a lot of changes taking place in Brookville and it isn’t just the changing of the season. Hopefully these changes and the ones that may yet come will continue to lead this community into even a better future.
