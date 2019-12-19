About 1,800 years ago a baby named Nicholas was born somewhere in Asia and he was raised to be a devout Christian.
He devoted his life to serving God and caring for the poor, and as a young man became a bishop. Eventually he was imprisoned and exiled for his faith. But because of his faith and kindness to everyone, many stories about his good deeds were told, until eventually he became known as St. Nicholas, the Santa Claus children love today.
Although times were tough, Santa Claus always found a way to visit our house every year when we were kids. Remembering those special gifts we received when we were young gave me the impossible dream when I had grown up – to be the real Santa Claus!
I thought it would be a terrific blessing to be able to bring happiness to children everywhere, especially those who would receive little or nothing, at Christmas. As I said, it was the impossible dream.
Over the years I was blessed with nieces and nephews, and now their children, that helped fulfill just a bit of that fantasy. But the dream never really went away.
The other day I was doing something, not sure what but it was something to do with Christmas, when the thought came to me that my dream is slowly coming true. I know I will never be able to be the Santa Claus children wait for every year, but the Lord has helped me to become a gift giver in a different way.
Each year, towards the end of summer, I make my list. I not only check it twice, but many times in the weeks before Christmas. That list includes family members, friends, children I will never meet . . . and then some.
Family and friends are usually easy to find gifts for. The children I will never meet are also easy to buy for, because as I pack their shoeboxes, I ask the Lord to help me know what each child needs and wants. I try to imagine the expression on their faces when they open their gifts, and I try to imagine them playing with the toys or using the school supplies or whatever I can fit into that box that is never big enough!
And then each year the Lord challenges me, by giving me the name of someone else who needs a gift that year. Sometimes it is someone in a nursing home, sometimes it is just someone who is alone and has no family to care for them. Sometimes it is someone I have known for years and have become aware that they have a special need.
But I have found that when he gives me another name to add to my list, he also shows me what to give. Sometimes finding that particular gift is a challenge, so I guess it is a good thing I still enjoy shopping. And wrapping. And giving. And trying to make people happy, at least for a few moments.
I will never really be able to be a Santa Claus to all the children, regardless of their age, who need someone to care for them. But for just a few people, young and old, perhaps the gifts I have found this year will bring a moment of pleasure to them, as it has already done for me.
Thought for the week — Think of giving not as a duty but as a privilege. (John D. Rockefeller Jr.)