I had the opportunity to watch the Brookville Area High School marching band on the last day of band camp. By Friday the students seemed to just need a little fine-tuning. Amazingly, after only a week of practice, the students could play the songs that are new to them this year and still be able to move into new formations. As I watched them, it amazed me how they could move sideways or backwards while always facing forward and not run into another band member. At times, they would pass closely by each other but nary a mishap occurred.
These students are able to do so because they are dedicated to their music, striving to always do the best they can and are open to instruction as well as critiques from section leaders, band director Kyle Grabigel and each other. The older students who have been a part of the marching band for a year or more looked out for those new marching band members, giving advice and tips on how to keep track of where they needed to be in any formation.
I could tell these musicians knew their stuff because as “Mr. G.” would give them a section of a song to practice the movement and the music, he did so by what to my ears sounded as a code. To the students, however, it told them exactly where in the formation he wanted them to begin and what part of the song to play. It was simply amazing to watch.
In this week’s Jeffersonian Democrat you’ll find a feature on the band as they finished up band camp. All those involved from Mr. G., to the team leaders who came from near and far, to the students themselves deserve accolades for the dedication and time they put into the week to finish on the fifth day as a unified marching band ready to take to the field on the first football game at the end of the month.
This year, I also had the fun of going to “bridge camp” at the high school. For anyone who doesn’t know what “bridge camp” is, it is a way for incoming 7th grade students who are transitioning from Hickory Grove Elementary to the high school to become familiar with everything before school begins.
While “bridge camp” is not mandatory, Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni says they see 95-98 percent of the incoming students participate each year. Students get their class schedules, meet some older students, some staff and faculty, and are able to find the rooms for their various classes. Ruthanne noted that it helps on the first day of school for things to run smoothly. Incoming 7th graders are more relaxed because they are not entering the unknown.
Bridge camp is also done in a fun way with lunch and snacks for the students as well as activities at many of the stations they attend. All in all it is a busy, education and enjoyable day for the incoming students.
Two areas stood out to me as I followed the “Green Team” as they made their way to each of their first three stations.
The emphasis placed on e-cigarettes and vaping by the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission representative is the first. With e-cigarette popularity growing among high school students and even middle school students it is an important topic to talk about. Most students think these vaping pens are nothing but water vapor with flavor and so are harmless. While long-term effects are not yet known, the pens are far from harmless. Most contain nicotine, a very addictive chemical, and could have small metal particles as well as a host of other chemicals included. For any that may be just flavored water vapor, there is still the risk of developing “wet lung” or Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. ARDS is “a condition that causes fluid to leak into your lungs, blocking oxygen from getting to your organs. It is serious, sometimes life threatening, and can get worse quickly. But it’s generally treatable and most people can recover from it,” according to WebMD.
As an example, the 2018 medical case of a Pennsylvania teenage girl who developed ARDS was discussed. The case had been published in the journal Pediatrics and talked about the 18-year-old, who worked as a restaurant hostess, having to be rushed to the emergency room at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for symptoms of coughing, difficulty breathing and chest pain. While she was placed on antibiotics, the report notes that she developed hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which is a type of lung inflammation. She had to be placed on a ventilator and her lungs had to be drained through medically inserted tubes. Doctors said she had been using e-cigarettes for just three weeks prior to her trip to the ER.
The second item that stood out for me was a statement by Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni that hopefully resonated with the incoming students.
“This is your school,” she told them, adding that it would be “their school forever.” She was correct because our home high schools are still our schools, no matter where we go from there. Yes, our chosen college becomes “our school” as well but nothing replaces that feeling of ownership we have towards our high schools.
She went on to tell them – “Take pride in it. It’s your reputation you’re creating so make it a good one.”
Sound advice for these young people as they continue on the road to adulthood.
It’s a new year, school begins Monday and it’s already looking as if Brookville’s students are ready to make it a good one with these two awesome programs giving them a great start on the new year!
Awesome!