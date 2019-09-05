Every once in awhile I receive a request to talk about something in my column. Last week I had a request from a borough official who has been receiving phone calls about people not following the borough’s ordinance in regards to pets – especially dogs.
Most people, even if they do not own a pet, are fine with others having pets. A majority of people are pet lovers, some prefer dogs, others cats and others a multitude of other domestic animals.
However, even the most pet loving person can become irate if others walk their dogs through the neighborhood and allow the animal to defecate on private or public property.
While a pet owner may not be able to keep a dog from doing what comes naturally while out for a walk, that same owner can follow the borough’s ordinance and be prepared to remove the offensive pile from property he or she does not own. Property such as other people’s yards, driveways, sidewalks or borough property such as sidewalks, streets, alleys, curbs, etc.
If residents look on the borough’s website under ordinances and codes, they will find this item: 67-7. Animal defecation on public and private property restricted.
No person having possession, custody or control of any animals shall knowingly or negligently permit any dog or other animal to commit any nuisance, i.e., defecation or urination, upon any gutter, street, driveway, alley, curb or sidewalk in the Borough of Brookville, or upon the floors or stairways of any building or place frequented by the public or used in common by the tenants, or upon the outside walls, walkways, driveways, alleys, curbs or stairways of any building abutting on a public street or park, or upon the grounds of any public park or public area, or upon any private property other than the property of the owner of such animal.
This ordinance clearly restricts where a pet may defecate and it is not on any land not owned by the pet owner. However, as stated above, it’s nearly impossible to stop a dog from “doing his business” as he needs to. Thus comes the following part of the ordinance: 67-8. Disposal of animal feces.1
Any person having possession, custody and control of any dog or other animal which commits a nuisance, i.e., defecation or urination, in any area other than the private property of the owner of such dog or other animal, as prohibited in § 67-7, must have in his/her possession while walking the animal the facilities (plastic bag, etc.) to pick up and remove the animal feces, and shall be required to immediately remove any feces from such surface. Said person shall then dispose of the feces in a trash or litter receptacle on the owner’s premises. Deposit in public trash receptacles is prohibited.
For anyone not abiding by the ordinance there is a penalty that could be placed on the pet owner as stated under: 67-10. Violations and penalties.
Any person, firm or corporation who shall violate any provision of this article shall, upon conviction thereof, be sentenced to pay a fine of not more than $600, plus costs of prosecution, and, in default of payment of such fine and costs, to imprisonment for a term not to exceed 30 days.
So rather than be fined up to $600 or face 30 days in jail, it would be simpler to just carry a baggie that could be used to scoop up the offensive matter, zip it shut and throw it away once you have returned home. Being a responsible pet owner includes cleaning up whatever mess it makes on someone else’s property, including that of neighbors and the borough.
So when walking your dog, remember to be a good neighbor and pick up your pooch’s poo!