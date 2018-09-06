The other day as I was driving home, enjoying the quiet summer morning, I started thinking about the many blessings we are given. Most blessings are the things we take for granted every day, but some of our blessings provide once-in-a-lifetime memories for us to enjoy over and over again. For example:
- The first time you hold a newborn baby in your arms and see the miracle of that tiny face and those tiny hands. I can still remember the blessings of holding some of my nieces and nephews when they were newborn or nearly so, and marveled at how their little eyes seemed to be searching, as if they didn’t want to forget what they were seeing.
- The moment your beloved said, “Will you do me the honor of becoming my wife?”
- And then, a short time later, the moment when the minister said, “I pronounce you now, man and wife.”
- The delight in seeing a mother bear and her cub sitting on a rock high above the road, peaceful and calm, watching traffic drive by.
- The absolute peace found in sitting in a rocking chair, holding a sleeping baby, with the only light in the room coming from a decorated Christmas tree, with Christmas music softly playing.
- The moment when you knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that your sins had been forgiven.
- The moment when a child gave you a crudely wrapped little package containing a few small coins, and the look of hope on his face as he said, “I wanted to give you something for your birthday and this was all I had.” His hope was that his gift was found worthy, and it was the best gift I received that year. That was about 30 years ago, and I still have that little box and those coins.
- The moment when the doctor stood by your bedside and said “the cancer that was supposed to be all through your body was so small it was barely there.”
Everyone has these once-in-a-lifetime blessings, if they choose to see the blessing. The following story shows the difference.
Now I Can See
A 24-year-old boy seeing out from the train’s window shouted, “Dad, look! The trees are going behind!”
Dad smiled and a young couple sitting nearby, looked at the 24-year-old’s childish behavior with pity. Suddenly he again exclaimed, “Dad, look! The clouds are running with us!”
The couple couldn’t resist and said to the old man, “Why don’t you take your son to a good doctor?”
The old man smiled and said, “I did, and we are just coming home from the hospital. My son was blind from birth. He just got his eyes today.”
p p p
Thought for the week – When I started to count my blessings, my whole life turned around. (Willie Nelson)
