The Brookville Laurel Festival is just days away and the anticipation is growing.
Last Saturday, Chandra Scott, of Reynoldsville, was crowned the 2018 Brookville Laurel Festival Queen. She is the first to wear the crown under the newly formed Brookville Laurel Festival. The recent scholarship pageant was also the chance to say farewell to the retiring Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival Queen Ainsley Wolfe, who not only performed but also choreographed the opening number for the pageant.
With a new queen crowned and surrounded by her court – Regan Reitz, Elizabeth Wingard, Kayla McHenry and Tylyn Fink, all four of Brookville – we turn our focus to Saturday when the festival kicks off with a vesper service at noon on the Jefferson County Courthouse lawn. The Singing Myers Family will be featured at the noon event.
Saturday is Arts Day and will feature events such as Chalk the Walk, theater group performances, art displays, musical performances and will culminate in a concert by Pork McElhinny at the Columbia Theater. Tickets for this concert are available at CREATE on Main Street if they have not already sold out. As of Monday they still had 60 tickets remaining.
The week looks to be filled with a variety of activities for all ages as well as lots of musical entertainment. It certainly should not be a week for parents to hear that age-old cry of every teenager – “I’m bored” – because if anyone is bored next week, there may be no hope for them.
From band concerts, to square dancing to marching bands, music is definitely a part of the Brookville Laurel Festival. Today’s edition of the Jeffersonian Democrat has a four-page section highlighting some of the events and listing the schedule. However, Brookville Laurel Festival Board members are quick to point out that the schedule is always being updated so check out the festival’s Facebook page to see the latest listings.
There are new activities such as the games found early in the week and the Laurel 500 as well as more traditional activities such as the parade, the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library’s annual book sale and even the car show, which is always held on the final Sunday of the festival. This year there are two events for vehicle lovers – the car, truck, motorcycle, tractor and ATV show on Main Street and Dr. Steve Greenberg’s Cadillac Collection open house on South White Street.
The majority of the activities will take place on Main Street, which will be blocked off for all but two of the days for the festival. Beyond Main Street, the alleys that access Main Street will also be blocked off so no one can circumvent the barricades and enter Main Street from one of the alleys that exist between Madison and Main Street or between Jefferson and Main Street.
We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the weather cooperates because next week is going to be FUN. A tip of the hat goes to the Laurel Board and all the volunteers that have worked so hard to make this festival a reality this year.
See you at the festival!
