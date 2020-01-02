During this season of the year our thoughts often turn to the coming new year and all that it might hold for us. While we can only hope for the traditional new year wishes of health, peace and prosperity, we can look back to reflect on the year which is now ending.
Without a doubt, the year 2019 held sadness, disappointments and concerns for all of us.
We lost two of our beloved pets, Miss Kitty and Holly.
We had to say good-bye to Uncle Pat and sad times came, too, as we lost several very special friends when they passed into eternity. Even though they are gone, their memories will live on in our hearts.
Mom was diagnosed with cancer and suffered her first broken bones in her 90 years of life. But God is good and merciful, and she is doing well. We were all blessed to have her with us for another Christmas.
Little disappointments and challenges happened here and there, but all were ironed out easily when we remembered to pray first and act later.
Not only did the year have disappointments and trials, there were many tremendous blessings given by our Lord.
In April we were blessed with the arrival of our great-nephew, Patrick Aaron, who becomes more precious each time we see him.
Later that month we welcomed another new member into the family, when Willie and Erin were united in marriage.
Our tiny little church, The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown, celebrated its 23rd anniversary, proving wrong the naysayers who said it wouldn’t last six months when Rex was first ordained as pastor.
Monday morning we were blessed again, with the arrival of little Hailey Elizabeth Chandler, our newest great-niece. She was born at 8:45 a.m. and weighed in at six pounds, 13 ounces. While every new baby is a blessing from God, we believe that Hailey is a very special blessing, because my niece and nephew were told that, because of health conditions, they probably would never be able to have their own child. But thousands of prayers from saints all over the country proved those doctors to be wrong, and little Hailey is a beautiful, healthy baby. Not only has the Lord blessed Michelle and Michael with the birth of this baby, he has blessed our entire family.
Just a few days before Hailey’s birth we received that happy news that she will be getting a new little cousin sometime next summer. Another blessing for our family.
Every day God sends some kind of blessing to us, to help us through the rough times. Sometimes that blessing is huge, like Hailey’s birth, and sometimes it is as simple as getting home safely after a long day at the office. Regardless of how large or how small, a blessing is a blessing, and all are sent from our heavenly father.
I can’t change what has already happened, but I can be assured that 2020 will be a year filled with more blessings from my Lord. My resolution for the new year is to be a better person than I was in 2019, serving him more every day.
From our quiet little home in downtown Ramsaytown, our New Year’s wish for you is that you also find the blessings each day of the new year is sure to bring.
p p p
Thought for the week — Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.