One day last week as I was driving into town, I found myself scanning the sky, looking for a rainbow. I thought the conditions were perfect for that to happen. It had rained during the night and the forecast for the day was 90 percent chance of rain. To my left the sky was very dark, but to my right the sun was shining. Perfect conditions for a rainbow.
Did I see a rainbow? Not that morning. Was I disappointed? A little. Did I know that God still loved me, without seeing the reminder of his promises to mankind? Absolutely. He shows me every day, in one way or another, that I have not been forgotten.
Sometimes we need a reminder that we are loved. God shows us every day in countless ways that we are loved. But what about the people who say they love us?
Nearly 200 years ago Elizabeth Barrett Browning wrote a poem which has become known as one of the most beautiful love poems ever written. The first line in the poem asks a question: How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.
That question is something we can also ask ourselves when we think about those we love, whether it be God, our life mate, our family members or even our pets. How do we love them?
Do we love them only with our words? It really isn’t hard to say “love you” to someone. But are the words sincere or are they as easy to say as “hi” or “good-bye?”
Do we love them with our actions? No two relationships are the same, because each person (even twins or triplets!) and each pet is unique and therefore different than all others. Because of those sometimes small differences, each one needs a different kind of active love.
Our pets are a great example. Patches and Paw came from the same litter of kittens. Paw likes to snuggle up close to you and have her head scratched every day. As soon as you sit down on the edge of the bed, she is there beside you. Patches, on the other hand, only comes out of her secret hiding place two or three times a week, and as soon as you scratch her head and give her a little snack, she goes back to her secret place.
People are like that, too. Some only need to be shown now and then that they are loved. Expressions of love don’t have to be big and expensive. They can be as simple as a note in a lunchbox, a cup of hot tea or hot chocolate waiting when you get home from a long day on the job, or an unexpected birthday card from a friend or family member. No matter how small the gift – for these all are gifts – it is the knowing that someone loves you enough to make that special effort to tell you so that really lets a person know (s)he is loved.
Words may come easy, but sometimes the smallest act of love is remembered long after the words have been forgotten.
Today someone’s sky might be dark and gray, and you might be the only sunshine that can make the rainbow to remind them that they are special, they are loved. Will you do it?
Thought for the week — The greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow.