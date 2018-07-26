For the past two or three weeks I’ve been enjoying the Christmas in July events – Christmas movies on TV, an occasional Christmas song on the radio, new Christmas decorations and just the other day I got an e-mail notice that one of my favorite online sites now has its new-for-this-year designs in Christmas wrapping paper available. Christmas leftovers from last year are starting to appear in the stores as this summer’s items hit the clearance racks.
I even received my annual halfway to Christmas card from a sweet sister!
And, yes, I’ve already started my Christmas shopping – the Laurel Festival sidewalk sale had lots of treasures for early shoppers. As soon as a couple more summer activities are completed, I can start wrapping!
As I enjoyed these Christmas in July treats I started to think again how nice it would be if every day could be like Christmas – not that I want every day to be Christmas, but to be like Christmas.
Think about it. At Christmas, most people are thinking about others – what gifts will people like to receive, what goodies will be most enjoyed, how many cards to send and to whom, and so on.
During the Christmas season people have a tendency to be friendlier and smile more often. Since it is no longer politically incorrect to say “Merry Christmas,” most likely even more people will be friendly and smiling.
On Christmas, even fighting can stop. Many times we have heard of nations who are at war calling a cease-fire for Christmas. If they can stop fighting for one day, why can’t they stop fighting for every day?
Even though they may be tired, people’s steps are lighter and more people can be heard singing during the Christmas season. The songs they are singing are not sad songs, but songs that are happy and uplifting to the spirit.
These are all things we yearn for every day, not just on Christmas Day – peace, friendliness, smiles, thinking of others, doing everything we know to do to make all those someones who mean something to us happy, even if just for a little while.
Believe it or not, there are only 128 shopping days left until Christmas. Nobody likes to be an after thought, and yet so many times we wait until the last minute to remember someone. This is true not only at Christmas, but throughout the year when birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions are often overlooked. Most often the ones who are forgotten are the ones who need to be remembered the most – friends or family members living alone, residents of nursing homes, hospital patients, elderly friends or family members whose minds may be fading or bodies weakening, but somewhere deep inside is the lifelong need to be loved and appreciated.
When was the last time you received a card, letter or gift from someone for no particular reason at all? How did it make you feel? When was the last time someone received such a gift from you?
Maybe July is a little early to begin Christmas shopping. Personally, I like to begin on December 26, if not earlier. But it is never too early to start thinking about those who will need the love we can show at Christmas. Don’t wait until December 22 to try to find gifts for those on your list – unless you plan to pre-order candy, fruit baskets or other goodies that need to be picked up at the last minute to be fresh!
And for those who might want to experience the joy – and it really is here if you look for it – of Christmas in July, there are five more days to make it happen. Go for it – you just might receive a blessing you never expected.
o o o
Thought for the week – The real gifts of Christmas are those we can share every day of the year.
